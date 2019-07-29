VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 25, 2019, the Bulletin's type was incorrectly stated as a regular dividend. The Bulletin type should have read that the dividend is a special dividend as stated below:

Bulletin Type: Declaration of Special Dividend

All other information remains unchanged:

Payment Date: September 9, 2019 to Shareholders of Record August 16, 2019.

________________________________________

CALYX VENTURES INC. ("CYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________

NEX COMPANIES

QUESTFIRE ENERGY CORP. ("Q.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 5, 2017, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, the common shares of Questfire Energy Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

_______________________________

19/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.04 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AETHON MINERALS CORPORATION ("AET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.04 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,016,723 shares



Purchase Price: $0.46 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Y 606,928

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 14, 2019 and July 22, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD. ("BRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.57 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,740,739 shares to settle outstanding debt for $470,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,877,667 shares to settle outstanding debt for $776,970.34.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered|

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 36,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: $750,000, payable to BMO Capital Markets

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KEPLER ACQUISITION CORP. ("KEP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Assignment and Transfer and Bill of Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") effective as of April 15, 2019, between Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") and Petrollo LP Corp. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an additional 50% of the operating rights and interests in certain federal oil and gas leases located in the state of Utah. On April 3, 2019, the Company acquired an initial 50% interest in the leases and now holds 100% of the operating rights and interests under the same leases.

As consideration for the US$13,000,000 purchase price, the Company made a cash payment of US$1,000,000 and issued 30,000,000 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed value of US$0.40 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 16, 2019 and July 22, 2019.

_______________________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019|

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2019 between PharmaCielo Ltd. (the "Company") and all of the shareholders of Ubiquo Telemedicina S.A.S. ("Ubiquo"), pursuant to which the Company will by all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ubiquo. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 156,058 shares and make cash payments of approximately $880,000.

________________________________________

SONORO METALS CORP. ("SMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.04 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AMERICAN BIOFUELS INC. ("ABS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 5.43 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

