TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 29, 2019, 17:17 ET
VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 25, 2019, the Bulletin's type was incorrectly stated as a regular dividend. The Bulletin type should have read that the dividend is a special dividend as stated below:
Bulletin Type: Declaration of Special Dividend
All other information remains unchanged:
Payment Date: September 9, 2019 to Shareholders of Record August 16, 2019.
________________________________________
CALYX VENTURES INC. ("CYX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
____________________________
NEX COMPANIES
QUESTFIRE ENERGY CORP. ("Q.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 5, 2017, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, the common shares of Questfire Energy Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
_______________________________
19/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.04 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AETHON MINERALS CORPORATION ("AET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.04 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,016,723 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.46 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|
Y
|
606,928
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 14, 2019 and July 22, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD. ("BRD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.57 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,740,739 shares to settle outstanding debt for $470,000.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,877,667 shares to settle outstanding debt for $776,970.34.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered|
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
36,900,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.19 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$750,000, payable to BMO Capital Markets
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KEPLER ACQUISITION CORP. ("KEP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Assignment and Transfer and Bill of Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") effective as of April 15, 2019, between Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") and Petrollo LP Corp. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an additional 50% of the operating rights and interests in certain federal oil and gas leases located in the state of Utah. On April 3, 2019, the Company acquired an initial 50% interest in the leases and now holds 100% of the operating rights and interests under the same leases.
As consideration for the US$13,000,000 purchase price, the Company made a cash payment of US$1,000,000 and issued 30,000,000 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed value of US$0.40 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 16, 2019 and July 22, 2019.
_______________________________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019|
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2019 between PharmaCielo Ltd. (the "Company") and all of the shareholders of Ubiquo Telemedicina S.A.S. ("Ubiquo"), pursuant to which the Company will by all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ubiquo. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 156,058 shares and make cash payments of approximately $880,000.
________________________________________
SONORO METALS CORP. ("SMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.04 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
AMERICAN BIOFUELS INC. ("ABS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 5.43 a.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Share this article