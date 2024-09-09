VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2679

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 4, 2024 and a resolution passed by directors of the Company on August 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the common shares of Avidian Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,360,716 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: AVG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 05369E509 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2680

AXMIN INC. ("AXM.H")

[formerly AXMIN Inc. ("AXM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of September 11, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AXM to AXM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2681

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, September 16, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire September 16, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 16, 2024.

TRADE DATES

September 16, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 16, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2682

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Sep. 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2683

DRUMMOND VENTURES CORP. ("DVX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, Sept. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2684

SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:32 a.m. PST, Sept. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2685

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $226,849.98



Offering: 2,857,142 common shares with 2,857,142 warrants attached

3,171,250 common shares with 3,171,250 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per common share for the 2,857,142 common shares

$0.04 per common share for the 3,171,250 common shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a period of 24 months for the 2,857,142 warrants and the 3,171,250 warrants



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 12, 2024, July 17, 2024, and August 13, 2024.

SCANDIUM CANADA LTÉE. (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Produit brut : 226 849,98 $



Placement : 2 857 142 actions ordinaires et 2 857 142 bons de souscription

3 171 250 actions ordinaires et 3 171 250 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,035 $ par action ordinaire pour les 2 857 142 actions ordinaires

0,04 $ par action ordinaire pour les 3 171 250 actions ordinaires



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,05 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois pour les 2 857

142 bons de souscription et les 3 171 250 bons de souscription



Communication de l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 12 juillet 2024,

17 juillet 2024 et du 13 août 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2686

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 240,557 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share to an arm's length creditor to settle an outstanding debt for $16,839.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2687

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Purchase Agreement dated August 19, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in and to 12 mineral claims contiguous with its Shovelnose gold property ("Claims"). As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor $20,000 in cash and issued to the Vendor 1,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to statutory resale restrictions, as well as contractual restrictions to be released in equal installments on January 6, 2025; May 6, 2025; and September 6, 2025. The Company has granted to the Vendor a 1% net smelter return royalty (NSR) on the Claims, and has the option to repurchase the NSR at any time for $1,000,000 cash.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2024, and September 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]