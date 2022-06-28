VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")("ENTG.DB")("ENTG.WT")("ENTG.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment, Halt, Delisting

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 25, 2019, which announced listing of 8.5% unsecured convertible debentures due September 25, 2022 (the "Debentures"), on June 20, 2022 holders of the Debentures approved to (i) accelerate the maturity date of the Debentures to June 30, 2022 (the "New Maturity Date "); and (ii) amend the cash amount payable in respect of the Debentures on the New Maturity Date to be 60% of the principal amount of the Debentures, together with any accrued and unpaid interest earned on 100% of the principal amount of the Debentures from the last interest payment date up to the New Maturity Date, less any tax required by law to be deducted.

Effective at the closing, Thursday, June 30, 2022, the Debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. There are no changes to listed common shares (symbol ENTG) and warrants (symbols ENTG.WT and ENTG.WT.A) of the Company, which will continue trading and settlement on a regular basis.

Details of the Debentures:





Original Maturity Date: September 25, 2022



New Maturity Date: June 30, 2022



Halt Date ("ENTG.DB" only): June 30, 2022 (at the opening)



Delisting Date ("ENTG.DB" only): June 30, 2022 (at the close)



Repayment price on maturity: $642.50 per $1,000 principal amount representing $600 principal

amount and $42.50 for accrued and unpaid up to the New Maturity

Date.



Interest: 8.5% payable in equal semi-annual payments in arrears on June 30

and December 31 in each year.



Conversion: The Debentures remain convertible into common shares of the

Company at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of

business on the Business Day immediately preceding the New Maturity

Date at the price of $1.60 per share.

For more information please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 13, 2022, June 15, 2022, June 20, 2022, June 21, 2022 and June 27, 2022.

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")

[Formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd. ("FWZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 25, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 30, 2022, the common shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fireweed Zinc Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

91,909,191 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation



Trading Symbol: FWZ

(Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 31833F104

(New)









22/06/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2022 and June 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 7 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Cannon Bridge Capital Corp.



(Michael Townsend) Y 160,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated June 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,662,321 shares



5,334,000 flow-through shares



16,210,500 charity flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



$0.55 per flow-through share



$0.63 per charity flow-through share







Number of Placees: 65 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tara Christie Y 244,444 nf/t Malispina Mining Solutions Inc. (Marc Blythe) Y 110,000 nf/t Victoria Gold Corp. (Marty Rendall) Y 1,940,000 nf/t





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 242,200 nf/t



156,300 f/t



321,900 cf/t [6 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Research Capital - $4,590.00



PI Financial Corp. - $66,854.10



Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - $42,703.20



Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,050.00



Cormark Securities Inc. - $204,592.50



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 16, 2022 and May 19, 2022:

Flow-Through Shares









Number of Shares: 4,600,000 Flow-Through shares







Purchase Price: $0.50 per Flow-Through share







Flow-Through Units









Number of Shares: 19,166,667 Flow-Through Unit shares







Purchase Price: $0.54 per Flow-Through Unit share







Warrants: 9,583,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,583,333 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.57 for a five year period







Number of Placees: 42 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Murray John Y 320,000 Robert Wares Y 330,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 387,778 [3 placees]









Agent's Fee:



$682,256.26 and 1,274,813 compensation warrants payable to Eight Capital

$75,806.25 and 141,645 compensation warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.



Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.54 per Common Share for a period of 24 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period











Number of Placees: 4 placees





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on June 27, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 15, 2022, between TRU Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Quadro Resources Ltd. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% interest in 133 mineral claims, interests and other documents of title located in central Newfoundland, known as the Staghorn Property (the "Property").

In order to exercise the option for an initial 51% interest in the Property (the "Initial Option"), the Company is required to make cash payments totalling $125,000, issue $350,000 in common shares, and incur $1,100,000 in exploration expenditures, all over a three (3) year period.

In order to acquire the additional 14% interest in the Property (the "Additional Option"), the Company must deliver written notice to the Optionor of its intention to exercise the Additional Option within 30 days of exercising the Initial Option, as well as meeting the following compensation requirements: an additional cash payment of $200,000 and issuance of an additional $250,000 in common shares within forty-five (45) days of exercising the Initial Option, and incur an additional $850,000 in exploration expenditures within two (2) years of exercising the Initial Option.

The aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to the Agreement for the entire 65% interest in the Property, is not to exceed a maximum of 8,000,000 shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 16, 2022.

