TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Playmaker Capital Inc. ("PMKR")

[formerly Apolo III Acquisition Corp. ("AIII.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Apolo III Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Prospectus dated May 21, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:



Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement dated April 19, 2021, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding securities of Playmaker Capital Inc. ("Playmaker") for an aggregate of 126,684,461 post-consolidation shares of the Company, excluding the shares issued in the concurrent financing section below.

Private Placement - Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Playmaker completed a brokered private placement (the "Brokered Private Placement") of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 48,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share

Number of Placees: 178 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Terrence Jake Cassaday Y 500,000 Relay Venture Fund III LP Y 5,591,837 Relay Venture Parallel Fund III LP Y 408,163 Sebastien Siseles Y 250,000 Apolo Capital Advisory Corp. Y 200,000 Michael Galego Y 200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,550,000 [3 placees]

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp. and Scotia Capital Inc. received an aggregate of $1,100,600 cash commission and an aggregate of 1,575,600 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") in connection with the Brokered Private Placement. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.50 per share for 18 months.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1 new for each 4.54 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Playmaker Capital Inc.

Effective at the opening Thursday June 3, 2021, the common shares of Playmaker Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Apolo III Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 176,576,461 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 95,378,412 common shares and 3,050,000 stock options

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PMKR (new)

CUSIP Number: 72815P 108 (new)

The Company is classified as an "All Other Services Related to Advertising" (NAICS#541899)

Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading



In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective June 3, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:



Classification

Tier 1

Company Contact: Mr. Jordan Gnat, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 446 Spadina Road, Suite 303, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3M2

Company Phone Number: 416-815-4993

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://www.playmaker.fans/

Effective at the opening on Thursday June 3, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________

AUMENTO CAPITAL IX CORP. ("AUIX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 21, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 25, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on June 2, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, June 3, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on June 3, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 2,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding upon completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares: 1,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUIX.P CUSIP Number: 05153B109 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's Options: 100,000 options to purchase one share at $0.50 for a period of 5 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 21, 2021.

Company Contact: Paul Pathak Company Address: TD North, 77 King St W Tower Suite 700

Toronto, ON M5K 1G8 Company Phone Number: (416) 644-9964 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

CANADIAN OIL RECOVERY & REMEDIATION ENTERPRISES LTD. ("CVR.H")

[formerly Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd. ("CVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of June 3, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CVR to CVR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________________

GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

General Assembly Holdings Limited's (the "Company") Non-Offering Prospectus dated May 13, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions on May 13, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario).

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Class A Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an ''Industrial" company. The reference price is $1.73 per Class A share.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: unlimited Class A shares with no par value of which

22,348,744 Class A shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 9,171,595 Class A shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GA CUSIP Number: 66981M402



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2021 and press release dated June 1, 2021.

Company Contact: Ali Khan Lalani Company Address: 331 Adelaide Street West Toronto, ON M5V 1R5 Company Phone Number: 416-803-1488 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: June 30, 2021

Record Date: June 4, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 3, 2021

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Railtown Capital Corp. ("Railtown") announced on May 17, 2021 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Railtown and Sparx Technology Inc. ("Sparx"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Railtown of all the shares of Sparx.

The letter of intent was initially announced March 11, 2021.

Effective at the open, Thursday, June 3, 2021 the common shares of Railtown Capital Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 27, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated May 19, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt is also evidence that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 27, 2021, for gross proceeds, including exercise of over-allotment option, of $41,401,380.

Underwriter: Haywood Securities Inc.

Offering: 4,358,040 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share.

Unit Price: $9.50 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $14.00 per share for a three-year period. Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

Underwriter's Compensation: Cash commission up to 6% of gross proceeds of the Offering and non-transferable warrants in an amount equal to up to 3% of the number of units sold under the Offering, each exercisable to purchase one unit at $9.50 for a two-year period.

Over-allotment Option: The Underwriter has exercised its over-allotment option in full, acquiring 568,440 additional units in connection with the Offering for gross proceeds of $5,400,180.



New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 3, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource – Oil and Gas' company.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: 2,179,020 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated May 27, 2021

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RECO.WT.A CUSIP Number: 75624R124



These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated May 27, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated May 19, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $14.00 until May 27, 2024. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision. In the event that the moving volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares on the exchange over any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $20, the company may, upon written notice to the holders of the warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 30 calendar days following the date of such notice.

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: July 15, 2021

Record Date: June 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

21/06/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,200,000 shares

Purchase Price: $6.10 per share

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Scotia Capital Inc. ITF David Black Y 49,000 Robert Atkinson Y 82,000 BMO Nesbitt Burns ITF Helena Elise Rees Y 2,500 Haywood Securities Inc. (Steven Dean) Y 82,000 Haywood Securities Inc. /Cidel Bank & Trust as trustee for Dean Holdings Global Trust Y 245,900 BIV Holdings Ltd. (Ryan Beedie) Y 8,197,000 Investor Company ITF Chris Batalha Y 16,400 Jeremy Langford Y 327,900

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,250,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 5,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,625,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corp. – 787,500 units where each unit is a common shares and half a share purchase warrant where each whole warrant is exercisable into a common shares at $0.25 per share for a three year period and 787,500 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into units at $0.20 per unit for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,111,111 flow-through shares and 2,857,143 non-flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow-through share and $0.07 per non-flow-through share

Warrants: 4,484,127 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,484,127 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,665,000

[4 placees]

Finder's Fee:

$12,825 and 142,500 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$18,081 and 214,500 finder warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

$4,050 and 45,000 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$2,940 and 42,000 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 1, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 800,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.135 per share

Warrants: 800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Finder's Fee:

$7,560.00 and 56,000 finder's warrant payable to Florence Wealth Management Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 27, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 44,028,700 shares

Purchase Price: $0.22 per share

Warrants: 44,028,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,028,700 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of three (3) years

Number of Placees: 42 placees

Broker(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation

Commission: $670,692 payable in cash and 3,048,602 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.22 per share for a period of three (3) years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 16, 2021, March 22, 2021, April 8, 2021 and May 19, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 7, 2021, between the Company, the Company's subsidiary and Pyramid Peak Mining, LLC, whereby the Company has acquired the Summit Mine and the infrastructure constituting the Banner Mill in New Mexico (the "Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Assets by paying an aggregate of USD$6,000,000.00 in cash and issuing up to 16,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share and 16,000,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.30 per share for a period of three (3) years. Additionally, the Company is also required to pay up to USD$8,200,000.00 in cash upon commencement of production at the Summit Mine.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 16, 2021, March 22, 2021, April 8, 2021 and May 19, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated April 29, 2021 and April 30, 2021:

Number of Securities: 115,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per common share

Warrants: 57,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 57,500,000 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.14 until May 20, 2023

Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Maverick Mining Consultants, Inc. (N. Eric Fier) Y 1,820,000 Stephen Parsons Y 1,100,000 Bernard Poznanski Y 250,000 Graham C. Thody Y 682,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 placees) P 300,000

Finder's Fee: Two underwriters received a cash commission of $729,000 and 3,307,170 non-transferable broker warrants to purchase 3,307,170 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per common share until May 20, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 20, 2021.

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX") ("IGX.WT") ("IGX.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 37,300,000 common shares

Purchase Price: US$0.331 per common share

Warrants: 22,380,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,380,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.35 for a period of 3 years

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 14, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PACIFIC IMPERIAL MINES INC. ("PPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 17, 2021 and a Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement dated May 17, 2021 between the Company and Yeomans Geological Inc. (William C. Yeomans) with respect to an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Tulameen Granite Creek Property that is located in British Columbia. The aggregate consideration is $1,240,000, 2,200,000 common shares and $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period.

The property is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty of which the Company may purchase 1% for $3,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

Pender Growth Fund Inc. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 7, 2021 between the Company and Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. (the "Fund"). The Fund holds a portfolio of private, BC based technology companies.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired 100% of the Fund's issued and outstanding commercialization series shares and 97% of the Fund's issued and outstanding venture series shares, for a total purchase price of $25,761,771.96. Venture series shareholders holding approximately 3% of the issued and outstanding venture series shares elected to continue to hold their shares and to participate in the future performance of the underlying Venture Series portfolio. In certain circumstances the continuing holders or the Company may elect to redeem these shares for cash consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 7, 2021, May 19, 2021 and May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 15,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of the first advance of US$500,000 of a loan totaling US$12,000,000. The loan facility bears interest at 13.5% per annum for a term of four years. The bonus warrants are exercisable at $0.09 per share for a four year term. The warrants are vested and cancellable if the full loan facility is not advance.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,608,696 shares

Purchase Price: $0.23 per share

Warrants: 2,608,696 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,608,696 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.31 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

