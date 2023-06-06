TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
06 Jun, 2023, 22:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PSYF.P
|
2
|
GHP Noetic Science-
|
Interim financial statements for the period.
|
2023/03/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/03/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
TIL
|
2
|
Till Capital Corporation
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2023/03/31
|
Interim management's discussion and
|
2023/03/31
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2023/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION ("CGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on May 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, June 8, 2023, the shares of Carlin Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
8,893,946 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CGD (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
142240209 (NEW)
_______________________________________
COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")
[formerly X-Terra Resources Inc. ("XTT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 19, 2023, the Company has changed its name from X-Terra Resources Inc. to Comet Lithium Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the common shares of Comet Lithium Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of X-Terra Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CLIC (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
20036Y101 (NEW)
CORPORATION COMÈTE LITHIUM (« CLIC »)
[Anciennement Ressources X-Terra Inc. (« XTT »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 juin 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 19 mai 2023, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Ressources X-Terra Inc. à Corporation Comète Lithium. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.
Les actions ordinaires de Corporation Comète Lithium seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 8 juin 2023 et les actions ordinaires de Ressources X-Terra Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).
|
Capitalisation :
|
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 18 724 693 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation
|
Titres entiercés :
|
Aucun
|
Agent des transferts :
|
Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto
|
Symbole au téléscripteur :
|
CLIC (NOUVEAU)
|
Numéro de CUSIP:
|
20036Y101 (NOUVEAU)
__________________________________
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the common shares of Criterium Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Natural Gas' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
37,855,582 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CEQ (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
226747 20 2 (new)
________________________________________
HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 17, 2023, between HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and its formerly wholly-owned subsidiary Onyx Gold Corp. ("Spinco") pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").
Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company transferred all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Epica Shares") of Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica") to Spinco. The principal assets of Epica are a 100% interest in the Munro-Croesus Gold Project and the Golden Mile and Timmins South properties located in Timmins Ontario, as well as a 100% interest in four separate properties located in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory.
As consideration for the Epica Shares, Spinco issued the number of common shares of Spinco ("Spinco Shares") equal to 5,000,000 plus 0.25 of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company.
Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) re-classified and re-designated its existing common shares as "Class A shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (the "New Common Shares"); and (iii) distributed to the shareholders of the Company (A) one New Company Share and (B) 0.25 of one Spinco Share for every one Class A Share held.
The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders approved the Plan of Arrangement at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on June 1, 2023. The Plan of Arrangement was completed on June 6, 2023 using letters of transmittal.
No Spinco shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement.
The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 25, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Substitutional Listing:
In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held common shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Common Shares. Accordingly, the New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HIGH (Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
42984X109 (NEW)
Delist:
In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted.
________________________________________
WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the market open on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the common shares of Whatcom Capital II Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with TerraZero Technologies Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2023.
_____________________________________
23/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 7, 2023, between Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado") and Voyager Metals Inc. ("Voyager"), pursuant to which Cerrado acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Voyager that it did not already own by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of Voyager, other than Cerrado, is entitled to receive 1/6 of one (1) Cerrado share for each outstanding Voyager share. Additionally, all outstanding options and warrants of Voyager will be exchanged into securities of Cerrado in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.
The Exchange has been advised that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on May 26, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on May 31, 2023. For further details, refer to Voyager's management information circular dated April 19, 2023, which is available under Voyager's profile on SEDAR, and Cerrado's news releases dated March 7, 2023 and May 31, 2023.
________________________________________
FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023:
Non-Flow-Through ("NFT")
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,000,000 NFT shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per NFT share
|
Warrants:
|
7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
Flow-Through ("FT")
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,333,333 FT shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per FT share
|
Warrants:
|
3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
9,333,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,800,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:01 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,000,000 principal amount outstanding
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at $0.34 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
June 30, 2023
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
June 30, 2024
|
Interest Rate:
|
5% per annum
This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 02, 2023, and the Exchange bulletin dated October 22, 2021.
_______________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,869,955 shares at $0.0709 to settle outstanding debt for $132,581.58
Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2023.
________________________________________
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 :
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,631,700 Charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.90 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,723,775 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,723,775 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
43 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
118,422
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $400,140.53 cash and 144,279 broker's warrants, Beacon Securities Limited received $80,028.11 cash and 28,856 broker's warrants, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $53,352.07 cash and 19,237 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $1.28 for a three-year period.
The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,075,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,037,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,037,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
400,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$31,875.00
|
N/A
|
67,500
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of one mining claim (the "Claim") in Newfoundland covering an area of approximately 175 hectares. To acquire the Claim, Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") will issue 25,000 common shares and pay $5,000 to an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"), of which the Company can elect to buy back 1% NSR for $500,000 and the remaining 1% NSR for 1,000,000.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 17, 2023 and May 30, 2023.
________________________________________
NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,127,273 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $1,170,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 31, 2023.
________________________________________
QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
At the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated May 1, 2022 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire an undivided 100% of the right, title and interest in and to each of the mineral claims comprising the "Triangle Lake Property", the "Gathering Lake Property", the "Mead Property", the "Lee Lake Property", and the "Bluett Property" (each a "Property" and collectively, the "Properties"). As consideration to exercise the options on each of the Properties, the Company will provide Optionor with payments of cash and common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.195 per Share according to the agreed schedule:
TRIANGLE LAKE PROPERTY
Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)
1st payment $13,350 50,000 Shares
2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares
3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares
4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares
GATHERING LAKE PROPERTY
Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)
1st payment $12,000 50,000 Shares
2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares
3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares
4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares
MEAD PROPERTY
Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)
1st payment $5,000 50,000 Shares
2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares
3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares
4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares
LEE LAKE PROPERTY
Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)
1st payment $10,000 75,000 Shares
2nd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares
3rd payment $40,000 125,000 Shares
4th payment $60,000 150,000 Shares
BLUETT PROPERTY
Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)
1st payment $5,000 50,000 Shares
2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares
3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares
4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares
The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") from commercial production of mineral products from each of the Properties. The Company may repurchase half of any of the Properties' NSRs for $1,000,000 cash per Property.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finders' Fees: None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2023, and June 6, 2023.
________________________________________
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2023:
Number of Shares: |9,200,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
4,600,000 whole Warrants to purchase 4,600,000 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.25 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees: 13 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name ProGroup= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[1 Existing Insider] Y 1,385,960
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
[2 Pro Group Members] P 1,761,598
|
Aggregate
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[1 Finder]
|
$70,314.28
|
N/A
|
468,761
Finder Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised at $0.15 per Finder Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_________________________________
ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
