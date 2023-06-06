VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PSYF.P 2 GHP Noetic Science-

Psychedelic Pharma Inc. Interim financial statements for the period. 2023/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements for

the period. 2023/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TIL 2 Till Capital Corporation Interim financial report for the period. 2023/03/31





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period. 2023/03/31





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION ("CGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on May 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 8, 2023, the shares of Carlin Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 8,893,946 shares are issued and outstanding





Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CGD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 142240209 (NEW)

_______________________________________

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

[formerly X-Terra Resources Inc. ("XTT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 19, 2023, the Company has changed its name from X-Terra Resources Inc. to Comet Lithium Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the common shares of Comet Lithium Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of X-Terra Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

18,724,693 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: CLIC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 20036Y101 (NEW)

CORPORATION COMÈTE LITHIUM (« CLIC »)

[Anciennement Ressources X-Terra Inc. (« XTT »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 19 mai 2023, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Ressources X-Terra Inc. à Corporation Comète Lithium. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Corporation Comète Lithium seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 8 juin 2023 et les actions ordinaires de Ressources X-Terra Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 18 724 693 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto



Symbole au téléscripteur : CLIC (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP: 20036Y101 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the common shares of Criterium Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Natural Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,855,582 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CEQ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 226747 20 2 (new)

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 17, 2023, between HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and its formerly wholly-owned subsidiary Onyx Gold Corp. ("Spinco") pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company transferred all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Epica Shares") of Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica") to Spinco. The principal assets of Epica are a 100% interest in the Munro-Croesus Gold Project and the Golden Mile and Timmins South properties located in Timmins Ontario, as well as a 100% interest in four separate properties located in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory.

As consideration for the Epica Shares, Spinco issued the number of common shares of Spinco ("Spinco Shares") equal to 5,000,000 plus 0.25 of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company.

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) re-classified and re-designated its existing common shares as "Class A shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (the "New Common Shares"); and (iii) distributed to the shareholders of the Company (A) one New Company Share and (B) 0.25 of one Spinco Share for every one Class A Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders approved the Plan of Arrangement at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on June 1, 2023. The Plan of Arrangement was completed on June 6, 2023 using letters of transmittal.

No Spinco shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 25, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held common shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Common Shares. Accordingly, the New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

87,680,828 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HIGH (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 42984X109 (NEW)





Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the common shares of Whatcom Capital II Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with TerraZero Technologies Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2023.

_____________________________________

23/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 7, 2023, between Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado") and Voyager Metals Inc. ("Voyager"), pursuant to which Cerrado acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Voyager that it did not already own by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of Voyager, other than Cerrado, is entitled to receive 1/6 of one (1) Cerrado share for each outstanding Voyager share. Additionally, all outstanding options and warrants of Voyager will be exchanged into securities of Cerrado in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on May 26, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on May 31, 2023. For further details, refer to Voyager's management information circular dated April 19, 2023, which is available under Voyager's profile on SEDAR, and Cerrado's news releases dated March 7, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

________________________________________

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023:

Non-Flow-Through ("NFT")

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 NFT shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per NFT share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Flow-Through ("FT")

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 FT shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT share



Warrants: 3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 9,333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 26,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:01 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.34 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: June 30, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: June 30, 2024



Interest Rate: 5% per annum

This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 02, 2023, and the Exchange bulletin dated October 22, 2021.

_______________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,869,955 shares at $0.0709 to settle outstanding debt for $132,581.58

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2023.

________________________________________

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 3,631,700 Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.90 per share



Warrants: 2,723,775 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,723,775 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 118,422

Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $400,140.53 cash and 144,279 broker's warrants, Beacon Securities Limited received $80,028.11 cash and 28,856 broker's warrants, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $53,352.07 cash and 19,237 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $1.28 for a three-year period.

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,075,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,037,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,037,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 400,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,875.00 N/A 67,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of one mining claim (the "Claim") in Newfoundland covering an area of approximately 175 hectares. To acquire the Claim, Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") will issue 25,000 common shares and pay $5,000 to an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"), of which the Company can elect to buy back 1% NSR for $500,000 and the remaining 1% NSR for 1,000,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 17, 2023 and May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,127,273 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $1,170,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 31, 2023.

________________________________________

QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated May 1, 2022 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire an undivided 100% of the right, title and interest in and to each of the mineral claims comprising the "Triangle Lake Property", the "Gathering Lake Property", the "Mead Property", the "Lee Lake Property", and the "Bluett Property" (each a "Property" and collectively, the "Properties"). As consideration to exercise the options on each of the Properties, the Company will provide Optionor with payments of cash and common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.195 per Share according to the agreed schedule:

TRIANGLE LAKE PROPERTY

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)

1st payment $13,350 50,000 Shares

2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares

3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares

4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares

GATHERING LAKE PROPERTY

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)

1st payment $12,000 50,000 Shares

2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares

3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares

4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares

MEAD PROPERTY

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)

1st payment $5,000 50,000 Shares

2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares

3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares

4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares

LEE LAKE PROPERTY

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)

1st payment $10,000 75,000 Shares

2nd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares

3rd payment $40,000 125,000 Shares

4th payment $60,000 150,000 Shares

BLUETT PROPERTY

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares)

1st payment $5,000 50,000 Shares

2nd payment $12,500 75,000 Shares

3rd payment $20,000 100,000 Shares

4th payment $25,000 187,500 Shares

The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") from commercial production of mineral products from each of the Properties. The Company may repurchase half of any of the Properties' NSRs for $1,000,000 cash per Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2023, and June 6, 2023.

________________________________________

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: |9,200,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit.



Warrants: 4,600,000 whole Warrants to purchase 4,600,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 13 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[1 Existing Insider] Y 1,385,960

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[2 Pro Group Members] P 1,761,598



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $70,314.28 N/A 468,761

Finder Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised at $0.15 per Finder Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

