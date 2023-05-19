VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 4, 2023, effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

KELLY VENTURES LTD. ("KKL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the securities of Kelly Ventures Ltd., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 22, 2020, a news release was issued on May 10, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

RAGING RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RRCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated February 27, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective March 1, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Prince Edward Island. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open May 24, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 24, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,790,200 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 4,290,200 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RRCC.P CUSIP Number: 750648107 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.





For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 27, 2023.

Company Contact: Michael B. Harrison Company Address: 480-1500 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6 Company Phone Number: 778-928-6973 Company Email Address: [email protected]

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: July 15, 2023

Record Date: Jun 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: Jun 29, 2023

NEX COMPANY:

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

[formerly Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("LWR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

NEX Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,308,334 shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 4,308,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,308,334 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a one year period Number of Placees: 21 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA









The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2023 for further information.

Effective at the opening, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from LWR.H to LWR. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 68,971,639 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

23/05/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition, by three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation"), of all the common shares of Pershimex Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: PRO) ("Pershimex"). Pursuant to the Amalgamation, each Pershimex shareholder immediately prior to the effective time (the "Effective Time") of the Amalgamation received 0.5712 of an Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt") common share for each one common share of Pershimex. The Amalgamation resulted in Pershimex becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abcourt.

Each holder of Pershimex convertible securities (stock options and warrants) will be entitled to receive, upon the exercise of their convertible securities, in lieu of Pershimex Shares to which such holder was entitled upon such exercise, and for the same aggregate consideration payable therefor, the number of Abcourt common shares which the holder would have been entitled to receive if such holder had exercised such holder's Pershimex convertible securities immediately prior to the Effective Time of the Amalgamation.

Pursuant to the transaction, Abcourt issued an aggregate of 79,294,373 common shares of Abcourt. An additional number of up to 14,614,560 common shares of Abcourt can be issued assuming the exercise of all Pershimex stock options and warrants.

On and after the Effective Time, the holders of certificates representing Pershimex common shares may surrender such certificates to the transfer agent, together with a completed letter of transmittal and obtain the Abcourt common shares to which such Pershimex shareholders are so entitled.

The closing of the Amalgamation occurred on May 11, 2023. Pershimex common shares were delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on May 16, 2023.

Abcourt has disclosed the transaction in press releases dated June 9, 2022, July 5, 2022, October 5, 2022, November 21, 2022, April 24, 2023 and May 11, 2023.

Mines Abcourt inc. (« ABI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à l'acquisition avec lien de dépendance, par fusion tripartite (la « fusion »), de toutes les actions ordinaires de Corporation Ressources Pershimex (« Pershimex »). En vertu de la fusion, chaque actionnaire de Pershimex immédiatement avant l'entrée en vigueur de la fusion a reçu 0,5712 action ordinaire de Mines Abcourt inc. (« Abcourt ») pour chaque action ordinaire de Pershimex. La fusion a fait de Pershimex une filiale en propriété exclusive d'Abcourt.

Chaque détenteur de titres convertibles de Pershimex (options d'achat d'actions et bons de souscription) aura le droit de recevoir, lors de l'exercice de ses titres convertibles, en lieu et place des actions de Pershimex auxquelles ce détenteur avait droit lors de cet exercice, et pour la même contrepartie globale, le nombre d'actions ordinaires d'Abcourt que le porteur aurait eu le droit de recevoir s'il avait exercé ses titres convertibles de Pershimex immédiatement avant l'entrée en vigueur de la fusion.

En vertu de l'opération, Abcourt a émis un total de 79 294 373 actions ordinaires d'Abcourt. Un nombre additionnel de 14 614 560 actions ordinaires d'Abcourt peut être émis en supposant l'exercice de toutes les options d'achat d'actions et bons de souscription de Pershimex.

À compter de l'entrée en vigueur de la fusion, les détenteurs de certificats représentant des actions ordinaires de Pershimex peuvent remettre ces certificats à l'agent des transferts, accompagnés d'une lettre d'envoi dûment remplie, et obtenir les actions ordinaires d'Abcourt auxquelles ces actionnaires de Pershimex ont ainsi droit.

La clôture de la fusion a eu lieu le 11 mai 2023. Les actions ordinaires de Pershimex furent retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des marchés le 16 mai 2023.

Abcourt a divulgué l'opération dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juin 2022, du 5 juillet 2022, du 5 octobre 2022, du 21 novembre 2022, du 24 avril 2023 et du 11 mai 2023.

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 18, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 109,315 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of May 25, 2023 to May 25, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 19, 2023.

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,666,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000, in connection to the conversion of debt related to the termination of four (4) memorandum of understandings regarding a proposed joint venture. The creditor is a non-arm's length party to the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate #

of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,000,000 $0.06 16,666,667 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CLEGHORN MINERALS LTD. ("CZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news release dated May 2, 2023:

Number of Securities: 2,095,236 common shares Purchase Price: $0.0525 per common share Warrants: 2,095,236 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,095,236 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.07 for two years following the closing of the private placement Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 2,023,827







Finder's Fee: None





The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,133,334 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.24 (Unchanged)





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of convertible debentures in the principal amount of $620,000 that have been converted into 4,133,334 common shares and 4,133,334 warrants which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 20, 2019.

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,300,000 Units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit Warrants: 14,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,300,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a 1-year period Number of Placees: 32 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Nil Nil Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 3,400,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,900 Nil Nil









The Company issued a news release on May 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1) 6,000,000 flow through shares

2) 3,100,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: 1) $0.05 per share

2) $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1) 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares

2) 3,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.07 for a two year period

2) $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on May 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective August 7, 2020, and October 8, 2021, and amended on August 18, 2022, the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debentures (the "Replacement Convertible Debentures"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Convertible Debenture: CDN$5,000,000 principal amount Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$14.30 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity. Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price:

Convertible into shares consisting of 545,702 common shares at $7.33 per share for $4,000,000 principal outstanding and convertible into shares consisting of 115,340 common shares at $8.67 per share for $1,000,000 principal outstanding.





Previously Amended Maturity Date: January 22, 2024

New Amended Maturity Date: May 9, 2027 Original Interest Rate: 8.0% per annum Amended Interest Rate: 10.0% per annum Convertible Debenture: CDN$3,000,000 principal amount Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$11.16 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity. Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price:

Convertible into shares consisting of 346,020 common shares at $8.67 per share for $3,000,000 principal outstanding.





Previously Amended Maturity Date: January 22, 2024

New Amended Maturity Date: May 9, 2027 Original Interest Rate: 8.0% per annum Amended Interest Rate: 10.0% per annum





All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 31, 2023, and May 12, 2023.

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects (the "Properties") located in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia pursuant to a property purchase agreement dated May 10, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor. The Agreement replaces the earn-in agreement dated January 17, 2020 to which the Company has the right to increase its interest in the Properties to 75%.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 16,996,099 Common Shares N/A









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2023. The earn-in agreement which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 22, 2020, was previously announced on January 17, 2020, April 14, 2020, May 11, 2020 and July 21, 2020.

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,571,429 shares Purchase Price: $0.21 per share Warrants: 14,285,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,715 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.25 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration Number of Placees: 13 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 23,107,144 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on May 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,833,333 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.03 per Unit. Warrants: 5,833,333 Warrants to purchase 5,833,333 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.05 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Forced Exercised Provision: In the event that the Shares of the Company trade at a closing price greater than $0.20 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days on the Exchange, then the Issuer may issue a press release to give notice to the Warrant holders that the Warrants will expire 30 days thereafter. Number of Placees: 3 placees. Finder's Fee: None.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider= Y /

Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[3 Existing Insiders] Y 5,833,333







The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated December 23, 2022, and First Amending Agreement and Second Amending Agreements thereto (together, the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the option to acquire all the right, title and interest of the mineral claims comprising the Mac Nickel Property ("Property"). As consideration for the acquisition of the Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with payments of cash, common shares of the Company ("Shares"), and exploration expenditure commitments ("Exploration") according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Exploration Year 1 (2023) $ 30,000 2,000,000 NIL Year 2 (2024) NIL 2,000,000 NIL Year 3 (2025) NIL 2,000,000 NIL Year 4 (2026) NIL 2,500,000 NIL Year 5 (2027) NIL 2,500,000 $3,000,000 Commercial production NIL 2,000,000 NIL









Upon exercise of the Option, the Company will grant the Vendor a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") payable after the commencement of commercial production. The Company may reduce the NSR by one-half (to 1% NSR) upon payment of $2,000,000 to the Vendor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None





This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2023.

