TSX Venture Exchange, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., C-Suite at The Open

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The firm specializes in the exploration of quartz in mining sites located in Quebec as well as development for its transformation into silicon. The company operates in one segment namely, Exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The key property of the company is Roncevaux property. For more information visit: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

