TSX Venture Exchange, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., C-Suite at The Open
Feb 24, 2021, 15:14 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSXV: HPQ), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSXV: HPQ)
HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The firm specializes in the exploration of quartz in mining sites located in Quebec as well as development for its transformation into silicon. The company operates in one segment namely, Exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The key property of the company is Roncevaux property. For more information visit: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
