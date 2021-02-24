TSXV's top performing companies to celebrate with virtual market open today

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) today announced the 2021 Venture 50, the Exchange's annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology.

Representatives of the 2021 Venture 50 companies will join TMX executives this morning for a virtual market open at 9:30 a.m. ET to celebrate the achievement. The 2021 Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.



"Today we are very proud to recognize the remarkable success of our 2021 Venture 50 winners, and to honour the exemplary efforts of our early-stage growth companies to advance on their business initiatives and make a positive impact on the communities in which they operate, despite the challenging conditions of the past year," said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group. "The Venture 50 celebrates important success stories from across our diversified issuer base, and serves to highlight the strength of our world-leading two-tiered capital formation ecosystem."

2021 Venture 50 Rankings

This year's overall #1 ranked Venture 50 company is Loop Insights Inc. ( MTRX ), a Vancouver-based Internet of Things technology (IoT) company that delivers artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space.

The top performing 2021 Venture 50 companies from each industry sector are:

Clean Technology & Life Sciences Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( GRN ) Diversified Industries Grande West Transportation Group Inc. ( BUS ) Energy Reconnaissance Energy Africa Inc. ( RECO ) Mining American Lithium Corp. ( LI ) Technology Loop Insights Inc. ( MTRX )

Overall, this year's companies had the highest share price increase (406%), as well as the highest market capitalization increase (709%) since 2011. Clean technology was the best performing sector overall with an average 682% share price increase. Mining saw the largest market capitalization increase of all the sectors with 1092%.

New to the Venture 50 program is a virtual stock portfolio contest featuring the winning companies and a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000. For the full 2021 Venture 50 ranking, methodology, contest details and profile videos of companies included in the ranking, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50 .

