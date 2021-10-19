– TSN 5G View available for Toronto Raptors home games on TSN starting tomorrow night as the Raptors host the Washington Wizards in their season opener –
– Innovative 5G technology takes fans into the game on their smartphones, rotating around the action live within the TSN app –
– TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS continues to be available for Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs regional home game broadcasts on TSN and RDS –
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - TSN announced today the expansion of TSN 5G View, the exclusive in-app feature powered by Bell's mobile 5G network, for TSN's coverage of Toronto Raptors home games. Basketball fans across Canada can experience the game like never before by controlling the angle on every play, starting with TSN's coverage of the Raptors' season opener against the Washington Wizards tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 20) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN.
As the team returns to Toronto following a 19-month absence, Raptors fans who subscribe to TSN on the Bell 5G network with a 5G device can use the innovative TSN 5G View technology to control their viewing angle on every play from their mobile device. Fans can get up close to every dunk, three-pointer, steal, and block with zoom, pause, rewind, and slow motion, as well as nearly 360° replay capabilities made possible with Bell's superfast, high-capacity mobile 5G network.
"We are excited to bring this exciting new game experience to Raptors fans across Canada," said Nauby Jacob, Bell Media's Senior Vice President, Product Platforms. "With TSN 5G View, fans can experience the game and control what they see from every possible angle, directly from their 5G mobile device."
Highlights of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS include:
- 5G View: a live, interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle with nearly 360° views, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game
- 5G View on-demand highlights: experience the same immersive capabilities as the live interactive view with showcased highlights during the broadcast and post-game.
SOURCE TSN
