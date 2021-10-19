– TSN 5G View available for Toronto Raptors home games on TSN starting tomorrow night as the Raptors host the Washington Wizards in their season opener –

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - TSN announced today the expansion of TSN 5G View, the exclusive in-app feature powered by Bell's mobile 5G network, for TSN's coverage of Toronto Raptors home games. Basketball fans across Canada can experience the game like never before by controlling the angle on every play, starting with TSN's coverage of the Raptors' season opener against the Washington Wizards tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 20) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN.