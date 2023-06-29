Minister MacAulay visits PEI Veteran and Family Well-being Fund recipient

STRATFORD, PE, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Trilogy Wellness Centre (previously announced as Beacon House) in Stratford, PEI, will receive $500,000 to provide walk-in urgent mental health services for Veterans and their families in Prince Edward Island. The Centre will also serve as an outreach centre for transition support, education, and referral programs.

The Honourable Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, announced the funding today through VAC's Veteran and Family Well-being Fund (VFWF).

The Trilogy Wellness Centre aims to be a safe, consistent, and helpful place for all Veterans and their families in Prince Edward Island, providing access to vital health care, educational, and system navigation services.

The VFWF was launched by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) in 2018. It provides grants and contributions to conduct research and implement initiatives and projects that support the well-being of Veterans and their families. Between 2018 and 2023, the VFWF has awarded $42.6M in funding to 77 organizations, for 123 initiatives.

Quotes

"Trilogy Wellness Centre is going to change the lives of Veterans here on the Island. I'm so pleased that I could be here today to congratulate all of you from the Centre and thank you in person for helping our Veterans get urgent mental health assistance, transition support and more when they need it. The Government of Canada is proud to support you."

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"I'm happy to see this partnership between the Trilogy Wellness Centre and the Government of Canada, offering Veterans mental health support through their outreach centre. Projects like this one can help make such a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families.

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament, Charlottetown

"Everyone here at Trilogy is delighted with this support from Veterans Affairs Canada. We've had some Veterans access our current services and we've seen the impact this help can have in their lives. This funding allows us to expand our supports to Veterans as part of the growing services for this community."

Chris Johnston, Trilogy Wellness Centre

Quick Facts

On 24 May 2023 , Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay announced that 21 projects have been approved for funding from the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund, totaling $6M over three years.

, Minister of Veterans Affairs announced that 21 projects have been approved for funding from the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund, totaling over three years. These projects help Veterans in a wide variety of ways, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment, mental health, and research, along with supporting women, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans, and their families.

