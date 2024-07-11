Trigon Pacific Terminals surpasses half-way mark on Berth Two Beyond Carbon project build

B2BC is a key component of Trigon's diversification strategy and will nearly double the terminal's capacity from 18.5 million tonnes to an estimated 33.5 million tonnes annually.This $173-million investment has been made possible with the support of Transport Canada's National Trade Corridors Fund.

"We are actively diversifying with a focus on energy exports from Alberta and British Columbia, most notably low-carbon hydrogen-as-ammonia and liquid petroleum gas [propane], as well as a variety of other Canadian bulk liquids," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon. "We are the only project far enough advanced to enable Canadian ammonia producers to meet the procurement timelines of key Asian markets."

For decades, Trigon has been a vital trade link between Western Canada and the Asia-Pacific, and in 2023 accounted for almost half of all exports by volume through the Port of Prince Rupert. Diversification will further solidify Trigon's position as the 'go-to' north coast export terminal.

"We strongly believe in the critical importance of providing a gateway terminal for Canadian exporters that puts safety, environmental performance and community first. In doing so, our customers and our communities have the confidence that we are working towards a sustainable future for everyone," added Booker.

It is anticipated that the berth will be ready to receive its first vessel in early 2027. Once operational, the berth will have capacity for Supramax and Panamax-sized vessels, including VLGCs (Very Large Gas Carriers) and VLACs (Very Large Ammonia Carriers) with a draft of 13 metres, a breadth of up to 38 metres, and an overall length (LOA) of up to 230 metres.

In addition to the B2BC project, Trigon is also advancing two other key projects. The Trigon Pacific LPG project will repurpose some of the storage area currently used for thermal coal handling. Trigon is also preparing its industrial-zoned "Area A" lands for future development – anticipated to be the site of bulk liquid storage and handling infrastructure.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

Background on Trigon and the Hydrogen Export Opportunity

Trigon Pacific Terminals: A modern, deep-sea marine terminal located in Prince Rupert

Began operations in 1983 as a federal Crown Corporation, privatized in 2019, with partial ownership by two Indigenous Nations

Operates 24/7 with highly skilled workforce (ILWU Local 523) Rail car unloading at up to 6,000 tonnes/hour Storage of up to 1.4 million tonnes on site Ship loading at up to 9,000 tonnes/hour

Workforce of ~130, and significant socio-economic benefits $26.7 million annual payroll/benefits $12.7 million annual procurement spend $2.3 million annual tax payments to City of Prince Rupert $250,000+ in annual community investments Benefits Agreements with local Indigenous Nations

Formerly known was Ridley Terminals Inc., Trigon rebranded earlier in 2022 to better reflect its current ownership and diversified vision for growth

The Hydrogen Export Opportunity: A global market valued at up to $11.7 trillion by 2050.

Hydrogen and hydrogen-as-ammonia are widely seen as among the most promising emission-free fuels with potential to displace significant volumes of fossil fuels across diverse applications.

The International Energy Agency has identified hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels as a key pillar of global efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions; suggesting that under a net zero emissions scenario it could account for 10 per cent of total final energy consumption by 2050.

Canada , British Columbia and other provinces are among a growing number of jurisdictions around the world to have formal strategies relating the production, acquisition and deployment of hydrogen, and to the associated economic opportunities.

, and other provinces are among a growing number of jurisdictions around the world to have formal strategies relating the production, acquisition and deployment of hydrogen, and to the associated economic opportunities. Japan was first with such a strategy, and continues its aggressive efforts to secure significant hydrogen supplies and advance their commercial application.

was first with such a strategy, and continues its aggressive efforts to secure significant hydrogen supplies and advance their commercial application. Earlier this year, for example, Japan's biggest power generator (JERA) launched an international procurement process through which it intends to buy 500,000 tonnes of ammonia annually beginning in 2027 under long-term contract.

