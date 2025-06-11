Trigon Pacific Terminals Greenlights $750 Million LPG Export Facility in Prince Rupert, Bolstering Canada's Energy Export Capacity

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals (Trigon), a leading bulk commodity export terminal, today announced its Final Investment Decision (FID) for a new open-access 2.5 million MTPA LPG export facility in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

Subject to securing all necessary legal and regulatory approvals, the $750M facility is projected to start exports in late 2029, significantly enhancing Canada's objective to be a competitive energy superpower as well its as capacity to serve global energy markets.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Greenlights $750M LPG Export Facility in Prince Rupert, Bolstering Canada's Export Capacity Post this

"This FID is a pivotal moment for Trigon and for Canada's energy sector, creating new pathways for Canadian LPG to reach international markets, and driving economic growth, resiliency and opportunity for Canadians," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon. "We've come to the table with investment dollars and now we need the federal government to expedite this shovel-ready project that is clearly in the national interest."

This decision comes with support to advance to this project development stage from the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla First Nations, underscoring Trigon's commitment to collaborative development and shared prosperity.

"This is about bringing long-term benefits to our people, our land, and future generations, and is the next chapter of development in Prince Rupert. It reflects what's possible when communities and Nations are true partners who are meaningfully involved from the beginning," said Garry Reece, Chief Councillor, Lax Kw'alaams Band.

"The shared prosperity model that Trigon has adopted ensures our communities have a strong voice, a stake and a future in major projects within our territory. We know Trigon will continue to engage with our community and others to ensure this project aligns with the interests and priorities of the Indigenous People within our region," said Chief Robert Nelson, Metlakatla First Nation.

The facility also has the backing of the Alberta government, recognizing its strategic importance for Canadian energy producers.

"This is great news for Canada and Alberta. We have some of the largest reserves of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the world and are working hard to meet the growing demand of our partners in Japan, Korea and Asia. This new Indigenous-backed facility will play a major role in the long-term success of these partnerships and in promoting indigenous economic reconciliation," stated Brian Jean, Alberta Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The project also meets the federal government's recently identified criteria for projects of national interest, which include: strengthen Canada's autonomy, resilience and security; provide economic or other benefits to Canada; have a high likelihood of successful execution; advance the interests of Indigenous Peoples; and contribute to clean growth and to Canada's objectives with respect to climate change.

The new infrastructure addresses a pressing need for Canadian energy producers who have faced significant challenges accessing export markets due to capacity constraints at existing Prince Rupert facilities, and broader impediments arising from the current western Canadian export monopoly.

Trigon's open-access model will provide much-needed competition and flexibility, as an expansion of Canada's export capabilities rather than a reallocation of existing capacity.

Strong international demand for Canadian LPG has been confirmed through robust off-take discussions with key partners in Japan, South Korea, and India, demonstrating the global appetite for reliable energy supplies from Canada.

"Canada and Japan are important partners in the Pacific region, cooperating in a wide range of economic fields, including energy. Japan has been increasing LPG import from Canada, achieving stable import volume of two million tonnes in 2024. We welcome the expansion of competitive LPG exports from Canada, contributing to the stable energy supply for Japan," added Jumpei Yamamoto, Executive Officer, General Manager, Trading and Shipping Department, Astomos Energy Corporation:

"With FID in place, Trigon will continue its ongoing engagement and dialogue with Indigenous communities and the broader public as part of Trigon's commitment to meeting its consultation obligations and working to advance meaningful economic participation, engagement and reconciliation," added Booker.

Trigon's Board of Directors has given its full approval to proceed, with critical infrastructure already in advanced stages of readiness. Rail access to the site is prepared, and berth loading facilities are ready for integration. Long-lead items necessary for the terminal's construction have been identified for procurement, ensuring a streamlined development timeline.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

For more information, or to arrange an interview with Trigon, please contact: Kevin Hanson - 778-834-3050 | [email protected]; Nicola Lambrechts - 604-970-9113 | [email protected]