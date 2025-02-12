Trigon Pacific Terminals and South Korea's Ulsan Free Economic Zone Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration on Hydrogen-as-Ammonia Project Development

SEOUL, South Korea and PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ulsan Free Economic Zone Authority (UFEZ) that will see the two entities establish a framework to expand collaboration on the development of hydrogen-as-ammonia exports from Canada to South Korea.

Through the MOU, Trigon will support the development of receiving terminals in Ulsan, South Korea as a key component of the supply chain into the Asian markets and will also assist in opening up potential markets for Canadian products.

"Trigon has been actively advancing development of a Canadian west coast export corridor for the shipment of hydrogen-as-ammonia from Canada to global markets. Today's MOU with UFEZ further strengthens the strong ties between our two nations and our organizations," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon Pacific Terminals.

Trigon is ideally located between Western Canadian producers and Asia-Pacific customers and aims to become Canada's west coast export hub.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with UFEZ with the aim for Canada to be a supplier of choice and we look forward to ongoing and productive cooperation with the esteemed UFEZ team," added Mr. Booker.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

