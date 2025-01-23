Trigon Pacific Terminals reports robust year for terminal operations while major diversification projects underway

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) handled 9.1 million metric tonnes of dry and liquid bulk products in 2024, maintaining its position as the largest terminal by volume within the Port of Prince Rupert and accounting for almost 40 per cent of its total exports.

A multi-commodity bulk terminal on Canada's west coast, Trigon is a Canadian commodity export hub, handling steelmaking and thermal coal, petroleum coke and iron ore pellets. Trigon also provides rail unloading and berth services for liquid propane gas (LPG) exports.

"Reliable and competitive open access to international markets from Canada's west coast is vitally important – especially in light of the US trade tensions," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon. "We're proud to support our customers as their gateway for global trade as we work to deliver even greater market access through our terminal diversification projects."

Trigon continued to advance three such major projects in 2024, including the ongoing construction of its new Berth Two Beyond Carbon (B2BC) second berth project, the Trigon Pacific LPG project, as well as site preparation for what is known as the "Area A" lands. These lands are anticipated to be the site of a future low carbon energy export hub focused on hydrogen-as-ammonia exports.

"The Trigon team excelled in 2024, delivering very high customer service, safety and environmental standards. This is what performance is all about," added Booker.

90 per cent of products exported through Trigon were destined for Japan, China and South Korea, in addition to exports to Southeast Asia and Europe.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity dry and liquid bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

For more information, or to arrange an interview with Trigon, please contact: Nicola Lambrechts - 604-970-9113 | [email protected]; Kevin Hanson - 778-834-3050 | [email protected]