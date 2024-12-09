Trigon Pacific Terminals LPG Project Update

REEF Project asks to be sued by Trigon

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) today confirms that the British Columbia Court of Appeal has granted the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility Limited Partnership's (REEF) request to be added as a defendant to Trigon's claim against the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) for breaching the terms of Trigon's lease with the PRPA.

With REEF now a party to the proceedings, Trigon is hopeful that there will be greater efforts by the PRPA to cease the continued delays, produce the relevant documents, and work towards a timely resolution of the matter.

"It's a time of 'stranger things' for Trigon when our terminal neighbour is actually requesting to be sued by us. But we hope this decision will mean the PRPA will stop playing games and get on with the real issues," said Rob Booker, Trigon's CEO.

Having asked to become a defendant to Trigon's claim against the PRPA, REEF will also now be required to produce documents and other evidence regarding the PRPA's decision to create an export monopoly in favour of REEF.

Trigon's concern from the outset has been that the PRPA is putting Canada's economic viability at risk – thus contravening its very purpose, which is to create competitive access for exports and economic growth and trade.

"With so much economic uncertainty looming, especially with potential U.S. trade tariffs for Canada, we need to be opening our doors to other equally valued partners, and ensure Canada's high-demand commodities do not end up stranded," added Booker.

While legal proceedings advance, Trigon continues to pursue engineering and planning activities for the Trigon Pacific LPG project. It is waiting for the PRPA to, in good faith, accept Trigon's Project Description and advance the regulatory process, as Trigon maintains the PRPA is required to do.

Trigon Pacific LPG will use the terminal's existing dock and vessel loading equipment, along with existing rail track, lands, and power and water supplies, and will leverage the terminal's highly experienced workforce.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

