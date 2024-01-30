Trigon Pacific Terminals reports banner year for terminal operations while advancing diversification projects

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) handled 10.6 million metric tonnes of dry and liquid bulk products through the terminal in 2023, accounting for almost half of the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) export volumes. This is up from 36 per cent of PRPA volumes in the previous year.

As the largest multi-commodity bulk export terminal in Northern BC, Trigon handles Canadian steelmaking and thermal coal, petroleum coke and iron ore pellets. Trigon also provides rail unloading and berth services for liquid propane gas exports.

"It was a very strong year for our terminal – in the volumes we handled, our safety and environmental performance and our connections with local communities. This was in large part due to the close partnership between our valued customers and the Trigon team, in particular the strong commitment of ILWU 523 to ensuring Trigon's success," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon.

More than 50 per cent of products exported through Trigon were destined for Japan, followed by China, South Korea, India, and parts of Europe.

"Successful terminal operations require ongoing collaboration; from the production site, CN rail through rail car unloading to vessel loading, and 2023 was a great example of doing that exceptionally well," added Booker.

2023 also saw significant progress in the Berth Two Beyond Carbon (B2BC) project with advancement of construction of a new second berth. This berth and the accompanying proposed storage and handling infrastructure aims to make Trigon Canada's first built-for-purpose low carbon energy export hub – focusing on hydrogen-as-ammonia exports. B2BC marine works will be completed later this year, with the land-based infrastructure planned for completion by 2028.

Late last year, Trigon also announced the proposed Trigon Pacific LPG Project, which would repurpose lands currently used for coal storage. Trigon recently completed its Project Description, as a key step in the regulatory review process.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity dry and liquid bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate imperatives.

