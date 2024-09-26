Trigon Pacific Terminals continues to advance LPG project, calls on Prince Rupert Port Authority board to find way forward

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) continues to advance site development activities for its proposed Trigon Pacific LPG project (Trigon LPG), and in parallel is calling on the Board of the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) to respect Trigon's lease terms and find a path forward for everyone.

Engineering and site works are underway in Trigon's Yard 4, the future site of Trigon LPG, in anticipation of the project advancing to FEED. In addition, legal proceedings to enforce Trigon's lease rights to handle additional products, such as LPG, are progressing.

"Opportunity and growth for western Canadian exports can be achieved if the PRPA fulfills its mandate to support Canadian trade and export," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon Pacific Terminals. "To get there, we need an open, fair and competitive market and that's why we are calling on the PRPA Board to find a positive pathway and support Canada's LPG export market."

Trigon LPG will use the terminal's existing dock and vessel loading equipment, along with existing rail track, lands, and power and water supplies, and will leverage the terminal's highly-experienced workforce.

"Maximizing the use of existing infrastructure makes for low development costs, even lower environmental impact, and assurance of rapid project timelines," added Booker.

Trigon also continues to make positive progress on the legal proceedings against the PRPA, with the dispute set for trial in the Supreme Court of British Columbia next year. In August, Trigon also made a request in the Federal Court of Canada for judicial review of PRPA's refusal to process Trigon's application for regulatory review under the Impact Assessment Act.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

For more information, or to arrange an interview with Trigon, please contact: Kevin Hanson - 778-834-3050, [email protected]; Nicola Lambrechts - 604-970-9113, [email protected]