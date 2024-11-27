Trigon Pacific Terminals CEO announces appointment of Craig Olley as new terminal President

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Rob Booker, Chief Executive Officer of Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon), is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Olley as Trigon's President. In the newly created role, Olley will assume overall responsibility for all aspects of Trigon's day-to-day operational performance, customer relations and project management.

Olley brings decades of experience in bulk commodity handling and supply chain management to his role at Trigon, along with a passion for driving organizational success. Prior to joining the Trigon team, Olley was most recently Vice President of Operations at a marine terminal operation within the Port of Vancouver, responsible for strategic planning, driving operational improvements and performance management.

"Craig's strong commitment to continuous improvement, safety and excellence is fully aligned with Trigon values," said Booker. "We're the largest terminal by volume in the Port of Prince Rupert, and I'm confident his exceptional skills, experience and customer focus will help drive Trigon Terminals even farther forward."

Olley holds an Executive MBA the Simon Fraser University Beedie School of Business and has also earned a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University. Additionally, he has completed the Teck Resources' Leading for Excellence program as well as the Building & Implementing Growth Strategies program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact: Kevin Hanson - 778-834-3050, [email protected] Nicola Lambrechts - 604-970-9113, [email protected]