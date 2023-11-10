Trigon Pacific Terminals announces plans to repurpose terminal lands for Canadian LPG propane exports

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) today announced its intention to advance the redevelopment of a portion of its existing coal facilities for liquid petroleum gas (LPG) exports (also referred to as propane and butane).

The proposed Trigon Pacific LPG Project (Trigon LPG) will create a more diversified, open-market LPG supply chain and much-needed additional export capacity, without the need to develop any new land or build a berth. In repurposing existing infrastructure and developed land, Trigon will add upwards of 120,000 cubic metres of new LPG storage capacity and will provide the lowest cost export opportunity for Canadian propane producers, while maintaining steelmaking coal export volumes.

"Our aim with this project is to transition Trigon's operations to lower carbon products, while providing the best opportunity for Canadian producers to reach market," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon. "With the upcoming ban on thermal coal exports starting in 2030, taking advantage of the available terminal capacity and infrastructure combined with our experience handling propane, the Trigon LPG Project simply makes sense."

Trigon has completed preliminary design work and, subject to regulatory and other approvals, anticipates being ready to start operations by late 2027.

Trigon LPG would use the terminal's existing rail yard, coupled with new rail unloading facilities, to provide complete unit train unloading. And, with Trigon gaining full use of the LPG loading arms on its existing berth in January 2024, there would be no need to build any additional marine loading infrastructure. This will allow Trigon's second berth, currently under construction, to be available for other commodities, such as low-carbon hydrogen-as-ammonia.

"We are committed to maintaining Trigon's long-term viability and the skilled, local union jobs that come with that. By reusing existing infrastructure to build a project with the smallest environmental footprint possible of any new proposed LPG export facility in Canada, Trigon is able to offer a competitive choice, while also setting a high bar for future projects," added Booker.

Trigon is in active dialogue with Canadian producers and overseas customers who are supportive of a new LPG export hub, and of the more open and competitive marketplace that would result. Trigon's Indigenous partners, adjacent communities and Union have also indicated their support for the Trigon LPG Project.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

