Trigon Pacific Terminals advancing engineering work for its planned Canadian LPG propane export project

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) is advancing key engineering work for its proposed Trigon LPG Project, including completing pre-FEED engineering, rail design and risk assessment planning. This next stage of work is anticipated to be completed in Q2 2024.

In November 2023, Trigon announced its intention to advance the redevelopment of a portion of its existing facilities for liquid petroleum gas (also known as propane and butane) exports. Trigon also commenced legal action to enforce its lease rights to handle additional Canadian commodities.

Trigon's aim is to diversify its operations in the face of the Canadian government's upcoming thermal coal export ban by providing much-needed additional propane export capacity, and with that a more diversified, open-market supply chain.

"Repurposing and 'upcycling' a portion of our terminal is good for everyone – the Canadian economy, Canadian producers, the people we employ and the communities we support," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon. "This is evidenced by the strong support we have received from customers near and far, local communities, our Union and Trigon's Indigenous partners."

Project Details

Upwards of 120,000 cubic metres of new LPG storage capacity.

Will leverage the existing LPG vessel loading infrastructure.

Will leverage the existing rail yard, with new rail unloading facilities to provide complete unit train unloading.

Trigon LPG will have the smallest environmental footprint possible of any new proposed LPG export facility in Canada and, in turn, will provide cost-competitive export access for Canadian propane producers. Subject to regulatory review and other approvals, Trigon anticipates being ready to start operations by late 2027.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

