VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Morley Greene, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trez Capital (Trez), today announced the appointment of two new leadership team members as part of the company's active growth strategy. John Maragliano joins Trez Capital as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Christian Skogen takes on a key position as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Mr. Maragliano will be an integral member of the Trez Capital senior team, responsible for the oversight of all accounting and finance operations, bank financing relationships, strategic planning for the growth of the business, as well as analysis, reporting, financial controls, tax and treasury. Mr. Maragliano brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on banking, insurance and wealth management.

Mr. Skogen will be accountable for the management and oversight of all credit and investment risk exposures undertaken by Trez Capital on behalf of the organization's sponsored investment programs. Mr. Skogen has 20 years of diverse commercial lending experience, with in-depth knowledge in credit structuring, risk and portfolio management. The oversight and leadership of Mr. Skogen in this new role will ensure Trez Capital builds and maintains strong, sustainable and balanced investment portfolios that optimize risk adjusted returns.

"John and Christian each bring a wealth of experience in their respective roles and their combined talent are valuable additions to an already strong senior team," said Mr. Greene. "We are building on more than two decades of success with loan origination and capital raising. It is an exciting time to be part of the Trez Capital team."

Trez Capital has continued to grow through strategic decisions for more than 20 years. The appointment of both Mr. Maragliano and Mr. Skogen speak to the accelerated growth of the organization and its position of strength moving into its next chapter.

Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm providing commercial real estate debt finance solutions. Founded in 1997 by Morley Greene, Trez Capital provides investors with stable and predictable fixed income returns that have exceeded a minimum of five per cent per annum every year. Trez Capital's market-leading success is due to the firm's rigorous due diligence process, which sees careful selection of projects that will provide the best ROI for investors and tailored financing solutions for borrowers. With more than $4.1 billion in assets under management, Trez has funded more than 1,500 transactions totaling in excess of $12 billion since the firm's inception. Trez Capital operates in markets across Canada and the US. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com .

