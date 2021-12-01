Trez Capital promotes Vikram Rajagopalan to Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Raising

As an integral member of the Trez Capital executive leadership team, Mr. Rajagopalan has been responsible for leading all retail capital raising activities for the past five years and has expanded Trez Capital's footprint with major retail institutions. He joined the firm in 2013 and was promoted to the role of Vice President, Retail Sales and National Accounts in 2016 and to Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Markets in 2020. Through his leadership, Mr. Rajagopalan has attracted incredible talent and grown a capital raising team that has been critical to the company's growth and success.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, Mr. Rajagopalan is a seasoned conference speaker and panelist and often speaks with press on market and industry insights. Prior to joining Trez Capital, Mr. Rajagopalan was Vice President of Client Relations at a boutique private wealth management firm serving and sourcing high net-worth clients. He started his career in sales with one of Canada's largest independent mutual fund firms. Mr. Rajagopalan is a CFA charterholder and has a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Economics from York University. He lived in 11 countries prior to his immigration to Canada, and brings a global perspective to his leadership role at Trez Capital.

"Vikram is an important member of our leadership team and brings a wealth of experience, marketplace knowledge, and investment expertise," said Mr. Morley Greene, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Trez Capital. "We are building on nearly 25 years of success with loan origination and capital raising. This is an exciting time for our business, with the recent launch of our new U.S. equity real estate fund and all capital raising efforts led by Vikram."

In this new role, Mr. Rajagopalan will continue to raise the profile of Trez Capital in the investment community – retail and institutional alike. "Trez Capital has been at the forefront of Canada's real estate investment space for over two decades. We are entrusted with the responsibility of providing income to 30,000 plus retail investors and some of Canada's largest pension funds. I am excited to lead our team of professionals and continue my career with the Trez Family" said Rajagopalan.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $3.9* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,600 transactions totaling more than $13.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.7 B Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

SOURCE Trez Capital

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Haney, Trez Capital, 647-460-2029, [email protected]