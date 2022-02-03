Trez Capital Names Long-Time Partner, John Hutchinson, as Vice-Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Trez Capital is pleased to announce that John Hutchinson has been named Vice-Chairman of the firm. As one of Canada's largest non-bank lenders, Trez Capital supports real estate developers with custom financings and investors with reliable income. The firm operates across North America with the vision to help build a successful future for developers and investors alike. As Vice-Chairman, Mr. Hutchinson will continue to work with the firm's senior leadership team to drive focus and alignment.

"After more than a year of careful planning and focusing on management succession, I am pleased to announce the appointment of John Hutchinson as Vice-Chairman of Trez Capital," said Morley Greene, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital. "John is a trusted business partner and has played a tremendous role in our growth since joining the firm in 2010. He is an avid dealmaker and has supported the expansion of our business in the United States – under his leadership, Trez Capital's Dallas team has financed more than $5 billion in real estate projects in the U.S."

Mr. Hutchinson will serve as Vice-Chairman and continue to operate in his role as Global Head of Origination where he is responsible for overseeing the company's commercial real estate lending business across North America.

"Trez Capital is currently in a period of strategic growth, and due to our team's resilient approach focused on the strongest product types, we've funded thousands of successful loans and maintained our own track record of impressive returns for investors," Mr. Hutchinson said. "Our reputation is based on providing innovative financing for residential and commercial properties in major high-growth centers throughout Canada and the U.S., and I look forward to supporting our team to continue to do what we do best – deliver results for investors and borrowers."

Prior to joining Trez Capital, John spent nearly 20 years in the home building business. For the majority of that time, he served as President of the Dallas Division of The Ryland Group, Inc., a large developer, builder and marketer of residential housing in the U.S. Before entering the home building business, John was engaged in the full-time practice of law as a partner at Hughes & Luce, LLP in Dallas.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has approximately $4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,600 transactions totalling more than $13.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.7 B Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

