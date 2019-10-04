Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Ceases to be a Reporting Issuer

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it has ceased to be a reporting issuer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is no longer a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction, effective October 4, 2019.

On June 16, 2016, the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. The Company is currently in the final wind-down period. Its remaining activities involve solely the oversight of ongoing litigation and the maintenance of the corporation pending release and discharge of its liabilities. The Company intends to satisfy all of its liabilities, distribute all of its assets through one or more distributions to shareholders, and thereafter dissolve in accordance with the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act. The expected time frame to obtain the release or discharge of all liabilities, distribute its remaining assets to shareholders and to dissolve is expected to be approximately three to four years.

Until its dissolution, the Company will issue quarterly news releases regarding the status of the liquidation, cash on hand and proceeds, if any, from ongoing litigation and the anticipated timing of its dissolution, and will post the news releases on its website. Audited annual financial statements will also be provided to shareholders until its dissolution.

For further information: Alexander Manson, Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital, Tel: (604) 630-0775, Email: sandym@trezcapital.com

