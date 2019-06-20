Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TZZ: TSX) (the "Company") announced the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2019 (the "Meeting"). There were 16 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 3,864,094 class A shares representing 33.17% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

Each of the nominees for election as a director listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 17, 2019 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. Proxies in respect of the election of directors of the Company were received as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % Alexander (Sandy) Manson 3,712,092 96.07 152,000 3.93 Zachary George 3,861,292 99.93 2,800 0.07 Stephen Pustil 3,711,092 96.04 153,000 3.96 Stewart J.L. Robertson 3,711,092 96.04 153,000 3.96 Gary M. Samuel 3,831,092 99.15 33,000 0.85 Gregory S. Vorwaller 3,712,092 96.07 152,000 3.93



KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About the Company

On June 16, 2016 the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

SOURCE Trez Capital

For further information: Alexander Manson, Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital, Tel: (604) 630-0775, Email: sandym@trezcapital.com

Related Links

http://www.trezcapital.com/

