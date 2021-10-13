Trez Capital Appoints Sandra LaFontaine as Chief Compliance Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Trez Capital is pleased to announce that Sandra LaFontaine has been appointed as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. As one of Canada's largest non-bank lenders, Trez Capital supports borrowers with custom real estate financings and investors with reliable income. The firm operates across North American with the vision to help build a successful future for developers and investors alike. As the Chief Compliance Officer, Ms. LaFontaine is accountable for the oversight of all regulatory and compliance matters which arise in conjunction with Trez Capital's statutory obligations as a registrant.

"Trez Capital is proud to have a Chief Compliance Officer like Sandra LaFontaine," said Morley Greene, Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital. "Her knowledge of the regulatory environment, financial services and real estate industries are essential to the firm. We are honored that Sandra has spent many years with Trez Capital and we look forward to building a successful future together."

Ms. LaFontaine's focus will be ensuring that the firm meets the highest standard of compliance in our industry. She will provide strategic direction to the Board of Directors on the company's compliance efforts.

"Compliance plays a pivotal role, not only in our firm but in our industry," Ms. LaFontaine said. "A strong ethical foundation speaks directly to how we partner with our clients and borrowers and build trust inside and outside the firm."

With over 20 years of experience in compliance, Ms. LaFontaine brings significant expertise to the firm. She has been with Trez Capital since 2014 as Director, Compliance. For over seven years she has ably navigated the compliance framework and regulatory obligations for Trez Capital. Prior to joining our firm, Ms. LaFontaine was the Chief Compliance Officer for Mirabaud Canada Inc. and Mirabaud Gestion Inc. during an 11-year tenure. In a previous role, Sandra worked as a compliance examiner for a regulator.

Ms. LaFontaine earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from Concordia University and has completed a variety of courses with the Canadian Securities Institute, most notably; the Partners, Directors and Senior Officers Qualifying Examination, the Chief Compliance Officer Qualifying Examination, the Option Supervisor Course, the Canadian Securities Course and the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $3.9* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,500 transactions totaling more than $13 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.7 B Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

