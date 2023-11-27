Trez Capital Appoints Industry Veteran John Creswell as Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Raising

VANCOUVER, BC and DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading non-bank commercial real estate investor and financier, is pleased to announce the appointment of John L. Creswell as Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Raising. As a new member of Trez Capital's executive leadership team, based in the United States, Creswell will lead the Toronto-based capital raising team, developing and executing the firm's capital raising strategy across all distribution channels, including institutional, retail and private wealth, throughout all global markets.

Trez Capital is committed to delivering exceptional results for its investors and clients. Post this Trez Capital appoints John Creswell to Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Raising (CNW Group/Trez Capital)

"With his extensive experience in investment management building and leading strong capital-raising teams, John Creswell has a proven track record of success in creating and implementing strategic initiatives to drive capital growth and attract new investors," said Dean Kirkham, Trez Capital's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. "John will work closely with the firm's executive team to develop and execute effective capital-raising strategies that align with Trez Capital's investment objectives and client needs, strengthening investor relationships while fostering new connections."

Creswell has over 20 years of experience and brings extensive global capital-raising and investment management expertise to the firm. Before joining Trez Capital, Creswell served as Executive Managing Director at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and had global responsibility for capital raising, client service, marketing and investment operations. Over the last several years, he played a leading role in helping grow the firm's assets under management and client footprint.

Creswell also worked for BNP Paribas Asset Management N.A., leading business and corporate development. He spent 12 years serving in several senior positions at Nuveen Investments and was a part of the leadership team that grew the firm from a single asset class investment bank into a global investment management firm. Before that, Creswell worked with Ernst & Young's real estate practice group as an auditor and management consultant.

"John Creswell's appointment comes at an exciting time for Trez Capital, as the firm continues to expand its global investor presence and seize new investment opportunities in the commercial real estate market. His extensive experience in capital raising and deep understanding of the real estate investment landscape will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our global investor network," said John D. Hutchinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Trez Capital and Global Head of Origination. "Trez Capital is committed to delivering exceptional results for its investors and clients, and we are confident John Creswell will further solidify our capital raising team's efforts while contributing to our investors' financial success."

"Trez Capital has been around for over 25 years and has a great reputation with real estate developers and investors, while at the same time, demand for real assets and real returns continues to grow. This, and a dynamic leadership team, attracted me to the firm. I am genuinely excited about the compelling opportunities we have in front of us," said John Creswell.

Creswell received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University at Fullerton and a Master of Arts in Public Policy from The Claremont Graduate University.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions across North America. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint-ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices throughout North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.3* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totaling more than $17.5 billion CAD since its inception. For more information visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

SOURCE Trez Capital

For further information: Trez Capital Media Contact, Sarah Haney, 647.460.2029, [email protected]