Trez Capital announces the appointment of Karen Keilty to its Board of Governors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading non-bank commercial real estate lenders and asset managers, welcomes Karen Keilty as an appointed member of the Board of Governors. Ms. Keilty brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as a recognized financial expert and a capable director.

"We are delighted to welcome Karen to our Board of Governors," said Morley Greene, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital. "Her extensive expertise in real estate and finance will be a tremendous asset to our investors, and we are confident that her insights will help guide us and contribute to our continued success."

Ms. Keilty joins Trez Capital's Board of Governors as a recognized financial expert and corporate director with over 30 years of experience in audit and advisory services. Prior to her retirement from Deloitte, she was the Leader and Director of Operations for Deloitte's audit practice in British Columbia. Ms. Keilty was the trusted advisor and lead audit partner for many leading Canadian and global private and public companies in a variety of industries including technology and telecom, construction, real estate development and consumer business. She is on the board of Providence Health Care, a commissioner for the British Columbia Securities Commission, a member of the Audit Advisory Committee for the Public Guardian and Trustee of B.C. and has served on the B.C. Utilities Commission and the City of Vancouver's Auditor General Committee. She is also a past director and chair of the audit and compliance committees of Great Canadian Gaming Corp. Ms. Keilty is an FCPA, FCA, a U.S. CPA (Illinois) and an ICD.D.

"I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued growth and success," said Keilty. "Trez Capital has an outstanding reputation in the industry, and I am excited to work alongside the talented individuals on its Board of Governors."

With Ms. Keilty's appointment, the Trez Capital Board of Governors has six members, all of whom bring unique perspectives and expertise to the table.

For more information about Trez Capital and its Board of Governors, please visit www.trezcapital.com

About Trez Capital:

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totalling more than $17 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

