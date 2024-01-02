Trez Capital announces the appointment of Joshua Varghese to its Board of Governors

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading non-bank commercial real estate investors and financiers, welcomes Joshua Varghese as an appointed member of the Board of Governors, which provides oversight to Trez Capital's offering memorandum funds. Mr. Varghese, a seasoned professional with an impressive track record in the real estate investment industry, brings extensive expertise to the position as a capable board member.

"We are pleased to welcome Joshua to our Board of Governors," expressed Dean Kirkham, Co-Chief Executive Officer & President at Trez Capital. "His extensive expertise in real estate and asset management will be a valuable asset to the Board. We have full confidence that his background will equip him well in this important oversight role."

Mr. Varghese expressed his enthusiasm about joining Trez Capital's Board of Governors when he said, "I am excited to be part of such a well-reputed, successful and growing organization. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working alongside the other reputable members of the Board of Governors at Trez Capital."

Mr. Varghese joins Trez Capital's Board of Governors as a leader in the Canadian real estate investment industry. Formally, Mr. Varghese was a Founding Partner and President of Axia Real Assets, a partnership with CI Financial Corp. focused on private market real estate on behalf of global investors. Prior to his role at Axia Real Assets, Mr. Varghese contributed significantly to CI Global Asset Management, where he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for nearly 15 years. In this role, he was responsible for approximately $5 billion in real estate equities. As the lead portfolio manager on the Signature Real Estate Pool and co-manager of the Sentry Global REIT fund, First Asset Canadian REIT ETF, Signature High Income fund and Signature Diversified Yield fund, Mr. Varghese actively engaged with portfolio companies on strategic-level decisions. His involvement extended to structuring corporate actions such as initial public offerings (IPOs), mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and privatizations.

"Trez Capital is dedicated to delivering unique investment strategies to private and institutional investors; Joshua and the Board play a very important role for our investors and our commitment to strong governance," remarked John Hutchinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Global Head of Origination, Trez Capital.

Mr. Varghese is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a Bachelor of International Business, Commerce, from Carleton University.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Trez Capital Board of Governors has five members, all of whom have unique perspectives and expertise. Trez Capital would like to thank Christopher Voutsinas for his term of service as he exits the Board.

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions across North America. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint-ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices throughout North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.3* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totaling more than $17.5 billion CAD since its inception. For more information visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

