Trez Capital Announces Successful Closing of Eighth U.S. Opportunity Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, a leader in North American commercial real estate investments, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Trez Capital U.S. Opportunity Fund #8 (TOF VIII or 'The Fund'). This latest Fund closed with commitments of USD $43 million, exceeding its target and demonstrating strong confidence from Canadian accredited investors in Trez Capital's proven investment strategy.

TOF VIII (CNW Group/Trez Capital)

"TOF VIII is a continuation of our successful strategy of delivering superior returns through targeted residential development in high-growth U.S. markets," said John Creswell, Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Raising at Trez Capital. "This Fund is another milestone in our commitment to delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

TOF VIII invests in a portfolio of residential real estate development projects in the U.S. Sunbelt region, with a focus on residential lot development, leveraging partnerships with experienced developers. The Fund is projected to deliver a pre-tax IRR of 17.0% to 19.0% and will consist of eight to 10 high-quality developments. This Build-to-Sell strategy aligns with Trez Capital's commitment to addressing housing shortages while providing strong returns for investors.

Since the inception of its equity program in 2013, Trez Capital has raised over USD $126.9 million across its opportunity funds. TOF VIII builds on this track record, reflecting the Firm's dedication to disciplined underwriting, proactive asset management and partnerships with trusted developers.

"The housing market in the U.S. Sunbelt continues to outperform, driven by strong demographic trends, a persistent housing shortage and demand for rental housing," said John Hutchinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Global Head of Origination at Trez Capital. "With TOF VIII, we are partnering with experienced developers to deliver high-quality projects while applying the rigorous due diligence process that has consistently protected our investors and continues to deliver strong results."

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions across North America. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications and joint-ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices throughout North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $20 billion CAD since its inception. For more information visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

These materials are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Past results are not indicative of future performance. Forward-looking statements are included. Actual results, performance and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained above. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the target IRR of the Fund, the nature of the Fund and its affairs. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to: the ability of the Fund to acquire and maintain a portfolio of mortgages capable of generating the necessary annual yield or returns to enable the Fund to achieve their investment objectives, the ability of the Fund to establish and maintain relationships and agreements with key financial partners, the maintenance of prevailing interest rates at favorable levels, the ability of borrowers to service their obligations under the mortgages, the ability of the Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership (the Manager) to effectively perform its obligations to the Fund, anticipated costs and expenses, competition, and changes in general economic conditions. While the Funds anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Manager specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



These materials should be read in conjunction with the Confidential Memorandum relating to the Fund dated June 19, 2024, including the risk factors identified therein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize or that actual returns or results will not be materially different from those described in the present material. Views expressed in this material and forward-looking statements are as of the date indicated, based on the information available at that time and may change based on market and other conditions.

SOURCE Trez Capital

For more information contact: [email protected].