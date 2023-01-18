TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - For a limited time, Tim Hortons is serving up three new handcrafted Vanilla Coconut-flavoured beverages that make for the perfect treat when you're craving something special on your Tims Run.

The Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew and the espresso-based Vanilla Coconut Latte and Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino are made with our 100 per cent ethically sourced Premium Arabica Beans.

Treat yourself to a NEW special drink at your local Tim Hortons: Tims launches handcrafted Vanilla Coconut Latte, Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino and Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

They're made-to-order just the way you like it, including with your choice of cream, milk or an oat or almond beverage. The Vanilla Coconut Latte and Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino are topped with toasted coconut, while our Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew is finished off with a layer of espresso-infused foam.

"Our new Vanilla Coconut beverages are the perfect way to add a little something special to your day," says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"The combination of rich vanilla flavours with just the right hint of coconut tastes delicious in a hot Latte or Cappuccino, or in a Cold Brew. If you're looking to elevate your coffee routine with something new, you have to give our Vanilla Coconut beverages a try."

The Vanilla Coconut Latte, Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino and Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew are available for a limited time at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

