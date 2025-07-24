TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - For a limited time, there's an incredible new offer available after 5 p.m. at your local Tim Hortons® restaurant with an $8.99* Dinner Deal that you can customize to match whatever you're craving.

Until Aug. 17 at participating Tims restaurants, guests can create their own customized $8.99 Dinner Deal after 5 p.m. with a delicious main, side and beverage, with a wide range of options to choose from including:

It’s time for dinner at Tims®: For a limited time, order $8.99 Dinner Deals after 5 p.m. with a delicious main, side and beverage! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

DINNER MAIN

The new Supreme Stack sandwich

Any Flatbread Pizza (Pepperoni, Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, 3 Meat Hat-Trick, or Simply Cheese)

Any Loaded Wrap (BBQ Chicken, Cilantro Lime Chicken or Cilantro Lime Veggie, or Habanero Chicken or Habanero Veggie), Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap, or Classic Chicken Wrap

SIDE

Sea Salt Wedges

Garlic Bread

Any Classic Donut

Any Classic Cookie

Four Classic Timbits®

SMALL OR MEDIUM BEVERAGE

Any Sparkling or Lemonade Quencher TM

Hot or iced coffee

Any hot or iced espresso-based beverage

Any Cold Brew

Any tea

"Serving our new $8.99 Dinner Deals after 5 p.m. offers amazing value and makes it easy and fun for everyone in the family to customize their own combo with delicious food and beverages from Tims," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

* Guests can also choose a Loaded Bowl as their main for an additional $1 charge. A large beverage can be ordered for an additional charge.

Plus applicable taxes. At participating restaurants in Canada for a limited time. Cannot be combined with any other deal, combo, or offer. Mains: Loaded Wraps, Flatbread Pizza, Supreme Stack, or Classic Wraps. Loaded Bowls as a Main for an additional $1 charge. Sides: Garlic Bread, 4-pack Timbits (R), Classic Cookies, Classic Donuts or Specialty Donuts. Beverages (small or medium): Lemonade & Lemonade/Sparkling Quenchers, Iced Coffee & Cold Brew, Coffee or Tea, Espresso Beverages, or 500ml Spring Water Bottle. Substitutions charged extra. Available in-store and on App. Not valid on delivery.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]