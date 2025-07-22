TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Thank you Canada! Tim Hortons is proud to announce that over $13 million was raised for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps during this year's Camp Day campaign.

Tim Hortons Camp Day has raised over $275 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 325,000 underserved youth to Tims Camps' multi-year development program to build confidence, resiliency, and other critical skills to reach their full potential.

Tim Hortons® Camp Day® raised over $13 million this year for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're so grateful to the many generous Tims guests who supported Camp Day again this year – and to our incredible Tim Hortons restaurant owners across the country for donating 100 per cent of proceeds from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold to our foundation," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "Thanks to your support we're making a big impact in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed."

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets, Camp Day donuts, Donation Badges, and other unique fundraising initiatives developed by local Tims restaurant owners and their team members.

"The dedication and commitment Tims restaurant owners have for Camp Day along with the generosity of Canadians make it possible for thousands of youth to access programs that challenge, inspire, and change lives," says Duncan Fulton, Board Chair of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "Thank you for showing up for the youth who need it most. You've made a lasting impact – not just this year, but for years to come."

For more information on how to support Tims Camps throughout the year visit www.timscamps.com.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]