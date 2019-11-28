Treat Yourself Now with VIA Rail's Black Friday Sale!

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Who said you had to wait for the holidays to spoil yourself and plan the next perfect vacation? With VIA Rail Canada's (VIA Rail) Black Friday Sale, you will be able to check off an item (or more…) on your wish list. From discounts on the Canadian, to Youth Passes and Adventure Routes, we have everything you have been dreaming of!

The Black Friday Sale starts November 28 and continues until December 2, 2019, and includes:

The Canadian:

Up to 40% off Sleeper Plus class

25% off Economy class

The Ocean:

30% off Sleeper Plus class

25% off Economy class

Adventures Routes:

40% off Sleeper Plus class on the Winnipeg - Churchill route

- route 25% off Economy class on all Regional trains

Québec City-Windsor corridor:

10% off Business class and Economy class

Rail Passes:

40% off Multi Pass ECO

40% off Canada Pass

Get 8 travel credits for the price of 6 with the purchase of a Youth Pass or a Leisure Pass

When would you be travelling?

The Canadian : between December 5, 2019 and April 14, 2020

: between and The Ocean : between January 6, 2020 and May 31, 2020

: between and Adventure Routes: between December 5, 2019 and May 31, 2020

and Québec City-Windsor corridor: between December 5, 2019 and February 29, 2020

and Youth Pass, Leisure Pass, Multi Pass ECO, Canada Pass: between November 28, 2019 and November 28, 2020

Prepare for the holidays by choosing a better way: one that is accessible, enjoyable and more sustainable.

*Certain conditions may apply. For more details, visit our website.

