OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) welcomed elected officials, partners, and members of its Accessibility Advisory Committee to its Ottawa Station today to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and to unveil its 2026–2029 Accessibility Plan, recently submitted to the Government of Canada.

For VIA Rail, accessibility is not simply a goal, it is a core value that guides its decisions, the design of its services, and the way its teams welcome and support passengers and employees. For several years, the Corporation has worked closely with experts, specialized organizations, and persons with disabilities to make its network, digital tools, and workplace increasingly inclusive.

"As Canada's national intercity passenger rail carrier, we have a responsibility to make transportation accessible to as many people as possible," said Mario Péloquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA Rail. "With unprecedented federal support and the guidance of our accessibility partners, we are delivering a travel experience that removes barriers and expands mobility for all Canadians."

The 2026–2029 Accessibility Plan reflects this ambition and is structured around strengthened priorities:

Integrating accessibility from the design stage of all major projects, including digital services, internal procedures, and workplace environments;

of all major projects, including digital services, internal procedures, and workplace environments; Improving the experience of persons with disabilities through user-centered processes, ongoing staff training, and sustained dialogue with the advisory committee;

through user-centered processes, ongoing staff training, and sustained dialogue with the advisory committee; Creating an inclusive and barrier-free workplace to ensure that all employees and candidates benefit from real equality of opportunity.

"Accessibility is not optional, it is a responsibility directly linked to the rights, dignity, and autonomy of millions of Canadians," said Jonathan Goldbloom, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Our new plan ensures that inclusive design principles are built into every major decision we make, whether related to digital services or fleet renewal. I also want to pay tribute to VIA Rail's employees, especially those on the front lines: in stations, on trains, and in customer service and operations. From supporting passengers with visible or invisible disabilities to suggesting improvements that make our services more inclusive, their impact is real, and it is deeply valued."

The event also highlighted the crucial role of collaboration. Organizations such as Transport Canada, Ottawa Tourism, members of VIA Rail's Accessibility Advisory Committee, and participants in the various accessibility consultations have, for years, helped shape the solutions being implemented.

"Every Canadian deserves the freedom to travel safely and with dignity, with accessibility at the core of the journey," said Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families. "Through collaboration and innovation, VIA Rail's modernization plan makes accessibility a cornerstone of progress. Together, we are building a future where accessibility is universal, inclusion is embraced, and every journey is equal."

The plan is also supported by federal investments, including those announced in Budget 2024 to renew VIA Rail's pan-Canadian fleet, which will introduce modern and universally accessible trains across the country beginning in 2032.

VIA Rail's 2026–2029 Accessibility Plan is available on its website.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded eight Safety Awards and two Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada in the past 10 years. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]