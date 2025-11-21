VIA RAIL CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF THE CANADIAN AND LOOKS TO THE FUTURE OF PASSENGER RAIL IN CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) marked a major milestone today at Vancouver's Pacific Central Station: the celebration of the 70th anniversary of The Canadian, the legendary train that has connected travellers from Toronto to Vancouver since 1955. Over the decades, The Canadian has become one of the most recognized passenger rail journeys in the world, offering Canadians and visitors a unique way to experience the country's vast landscapes.

"For 70 years, The Canadian has given Canadians a chance to slow down and experience the beauty of this country in a way that no other journey can offer," said Mario Péloquin, President and CEO of VIA Rail. "It has sparked countless memories: children seeing the mountains for the first time, families crossing the country to be together, strangers becoming friends over coffee in the Skyline car. Its legacy is carried not only by the steel of the rails, but by the people and the stories it connects."

This anniversary celebration comes as VIA Rail embarks on the most significant modernization in its history, supported by the Government of Canada's 2024 commitment to fund a new Pan-Canadian fleet. In 2024, VIA Rail launched a competitive procurement process to identify suppliers for the new locomotives and passenger cars that will replace its Long-Distance, Regional and Remote (LDRR) fleet. The Corporation expects to announce the selected partners in early 2026. This transformative initiative will deliver a modern, comfortable, accessible, and sustainable travel experience, ensuring that the legacy of The Canadian continues and that, within the next decade, all VIA Rail trains will be renewed across the country.

"The Canadian has always been a celebration of Canada and its people," said Jonathan Goldbloom, Chairperson of VIA Rail's Board of Directors. "From its earliest days to this anniversary year, this train remains a symbol of connection and discovery; a place where generations of Canadians have come together to share stories, see the country anew, and create lasting memories along the way."

This anniversary year has given even more Canadians the chance to experience that legacy firsthand. Through the Government of Canada's Canada Strong Pass, a new generation of travellers has crossed the country aboard this legendary train, rediscovering the beauty of the journey and the enduring spirit that The Canadian represents.

To discover what makes a journey aboard this iconic train so special, explore our video series showcasing the experience and the remarkable VIA Rail people who bring it to life and immerse yourself in the Slow TV series for a front-row seat to the journey.

Public Open Train Event – November 22

As part of the celebrations, VIA Rail invites the public to visit The Canadian on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Pacific Central Station (1150 Station St., Vancouver). From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., visitors will have the chance to step aboard this historic train, explore its unique design and iconic dome cars, and learn more about its 70-year journey. This free event will feature family activities, historical exhibits, and opportunities to meet the VIA Rail team who ensure The Canadian continues to connect communities across Canada. Click here for more information.

Additional quotes:

"For seven decades, The Canadian has been more than a train -- it's been a moving celebration of who we are as a country. Running between Toronto and Vancouver, it has connected Canadians to one another and to the vast beauty of our land. Through initiatives like the Canada Strong Pass, we are helping more Canadians discover the richness of passenger rail travel and strengthening the connections that bind our communities together."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport

"The Canadian has been part of our national story for 70 years, connecting communities and showcasing the incredible landscapes that make Canada unique. Here in British Columbia, we are proud to be part of that legacy. As VIA Rail moves forward with its modernization plans, we welcome the continued investment in passenger rail that supports sustainable travel and strengthens the ties between regions and all Canadians."

– Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit, British Columbia

"For 70 years, The Canadian has safely connected Canadians across our country and brought us together. This anniversary reminds us that passenger rail is not just about getting from one place to another; it is about keeping communities connected."

– Terry Yung, Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services, British Columbia

