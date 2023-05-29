OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (A), 2023–24, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $20.5 billion in voted budgetary spending across 26 federal organizations. Among the investments are $13.0 billion for settlements and programs for Indigenous groups, $2.6 billion to improve health care agreements with provinces and territories, and $997 million for initiatives to increase the housing supply in Canada.

The Supplementary Estimates also show, for information purposes, forecasts for various budgetary statutory expenditures of $1.4 billion, such as updated forecasts for unmatured debt.

These Supplementary Estimates, part of the Estimates family of documents, provide necessary insight for parliamentarians and the public into how government is using financial resources to deliver on priorities.

"These estimates reflect the government's continued investment in priorities that matter to Canadians, from health care, to housing, to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The 2023–24 Main Estimates requested authority to spend $198.2 billion in voted budgetary expenditures and $234.8 million in voted non–budgetary expenditures.

requested authority to spend in voted budgetary expenditures and in voted non–budgetary expenditures. Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 10.3% increase to planned budgetary voted spending over the 2023–24 Main Estimates .

. For information purposes, Supplementary Estimates (A) also present forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $1.4 billion .

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Monica Granados, Director of Communications (acting), Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]