OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (A), 2022–23, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $8.8 billion in voted budgetary spending across 26 federal organizations. Among the investments are $3.6 billion to support priorities for Indigenous communities, $1.4 billion for existing and emerging COVID‑19 treatments, $853 million to support Canada's response to the invasion of Ukraine, and $323 million to encourage the use of zero‑emission vehicles.

The Supplementary Estimates also show, for information purposes, forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $860 million, mainly due to updated forecasts in Budget 2022 for interest costs and Old Age Security payments.

The Estimates family of documents, including the Supplementary Estimates, provides Canadians and parliamentarians with necessary transparency into how government is investing to meet priorities.

"The government continues to invest in Indigenous communities, Canadians' health, well being, and security, while also recognizing the importance of supporting international partners who share our democratic values."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The 2022–23 Main Estimates , requested authority to spend $190.3 billion in voted budgetary expenditures and $228 million in voted non‑budgetary expenditures.

, requested authority to spend in voted budgetary expenditures and in voted non‑budgetary expenditures. Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 4.6% increase to planned budgetary voted spending over the 2022–23 Main Estimates .

. For information purposes, Supplementary Estimates (A) also present forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $860 million .

