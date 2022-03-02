OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to transparency and accountability so Canadians and parliamentarians have the information they need to assess government plans, priorities and results.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, tabled in the House of Commons the Government of Canada's 2022-23 Departmental Plans on behalf of departments and agencies.

Departmental Plans provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments, and priorities for the coming fiscal year, and form the baseline against which organizations will track and report on their year-end performance through Departmental Results Reports.

Tabling these plans in Parliament allows parliamentarians and Canadians to track progress towards stated priorities and better hold government to account in how it uses resources to achieve results.

Quote

"Open and transparent government is essential to our democracy. The government's Departmental Plans provide Canadians, including parliamentarians, with the tools to understand how the government will develop programs and deliver outcomes for the coming year."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Departmental Plans are part of the Estimates family of documents, which include Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates.

Departmental Plans provide details on resource requirements found in the Main Estimates, based on each federal organization's mandate, priorities, and operations. This information is organized by core responsibility and includes expected departmental results.

Departmental Plans set the reference point for institutions to track their performance against objectives. Progress is reported in the Departmental Results Report following the end of the fiscal year.

Departmental Plan program information is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators from annual reports.

