Treasury Board President Anita Anand tables the Supplementary Estimates (C), 2023-24

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled Supplementary Estimates (C), 2023–24, in the House of Commons.

The Estimates family of documents, including the Supplementary Estimates, provide parliamentarians and Canadians with transparent details about how taxpayer dollars are being managed so they can hold the government accountable for its spending plans and results.

This year, Supplementary Estimates (C), 2023–24, present for Parliament's approval planned spending of $8.9 billion. Proposed investments will support a number of government priorities, including $1.9 billion for compensation and programs for Indigenous communities, over $1.6 billion for military projects and operations in Ukraine and Latvia, approximately $360 million to help provinces and municipalities to continue delivering interim housing for asylum claimants, as well as $100 million for rental assistance for low-income Canadians through the Canada Housing Benefit.

These Estimates also include information on $4.3 billion of statutory expenditures for other important initiatives that support access to education, stabilization for provincial partners, and more.

The government is committed to efficient and prudent spending of taxpayer dollars while remaining accountable and transparent in our ongoing reporting to Canadians and parliamentarians.

Quote

"Our government is dedicated to maintaining fiscal responsibility and being prudent with taxpayer dollars. Through the Estimates, Canadians can see how the government is doing that."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Through 2023–24 Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, requested authorities totaling $248.2 billion in voted budgetary expenditures were presented to Parliament for this fiscal year.

in voted budgetary expenditures were presented to Parliament for this fiscal year. Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents approximately a 3.7% increase in the total planned budgetary voted spending for 2023–24.

The Supplementary Estimates (C), 2023–24 is the third and final Supplementary Estimates planned for this fiscal year.

