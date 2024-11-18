Treasury Board President Anita Anand tables the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2024-25

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Each year, the President of the Treasury Board tables Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, outlining proposed government spending to fund the programs and services that Canadians rely on.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2024–25, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates are seeking parliamentary approval of $21.6 billion in proposed spending across 79 federal organizations that will support priorities for Canadians. This proposed spending includes $742.5 million for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, including funding for the Apartment Construction Loan Program, the Affordable Housing Fund, and the Housing Accelerator Fund. These programs help to address housing shortages, develop infrastructure, and streamline building processes. It also includes funding for the implementation of the first ever National School Food Program, which will provide meals to up to 400,000 more kids every year.

As the government continues to support young Canadians, these Supplementary Estimates also propose $12 million for young entrepreneurs through Futurpreneur Canada, and $15 million to allow Canadian students and teachers access to coding and digital skills training opportunities through the CanCode program. Additionally, the proposed spending also includes funding for the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which has already been accessed by 2.7 million Canadians across the country.

The government is committed to effective and prudent spending, and through the Estimates documents, Canadians are provided with key information on planned spending approved by Parliament to ensure transparency and accountability.

"Our government is committed to transparent, efficient, and prudent spending of taxpayer dollars. As is reflected in the Supplementary Estimates (B), we are delivering for Canadians now and in the future. From building more homes, to dental care, the National School Food Program, and programs that support the future of young Canadians, we will always invest in the priorities that matter most to Canadians."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

Together, the 2024–25 Main Estimates , Supplementary Estimates (A) and Supplementary Estimates (B) bring total estimated expenditures for 2024–25 to $224 .4 billion in voted expenditures and $ 262.3 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $486.7 billion in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

, Supplementary Estimates (A) and Supplementary Estimates (B) bring total estimated expenditures for 2024–25 to .4 billion in voted expenditures and $ 262.3 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians. Proposed spending for the Canada Carbon Rebate includes $2.6 billion for small businesses and $307 million for individuals.

for small businesses and for individuals. Supplementary Estimates reflect spending needs that were not yet identified in the Main Estimates and can include new spending announced in the federal budget.

