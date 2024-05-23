OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (A), 2024–25, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $11.2 billion in voted budgetary spending across 23 federal organizations. Among the investments are settlements addressing past grievances and historic harms committed against Indigenous Peoples, and programs for Indigenous communities, including $769.7 million for the construction of new water and wastewater infrastructure and $633.5 million for First Nations Child and Family Services.

These Estimates also provide $411.2 million for interim health care and $314.5 million for interim housing to support newcomers, and $600 million toward incentives for Canadians for the purchase of electric vehicles. Additionally, they outline information on $1.5 billion in forecasted statutory budgetary expenditures to reflect updates from Budget 2024 on forecasts for debt charges and elderly benefits.

Through the Estimates documents, the government provides Canadians with key information on planned spending for programs that Canadians need and value. Estimates help hold the government accountable for the effective and prudent use of taxpayer dollars.

Quote

"Our government continues to invest prudently in programs and services that Canadians rely on while ensuring that resources go towards priorities that matter most to Canadians. These Estimates reflect our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples as well as supporting housing, health care, and climate change."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Total spending authorities in these Supplementary Estimates represent a 5.8% increase to planned budgetary voted spending over the 2024–25 Main Estimates , and a decrease of 7.3% over the previous year's estimates to date at the same point.

, and a decrease of 7.3% over the previous year's estimates to date at the same point. Together, the 2024–25 Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates (A) bring total estimated expenditures for 2024–25 to $202 .8 billion in voted expenditures and $259 .1 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $461 .8 billion in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

