Treasured Emily Carr and Paul Kane paintings each surpass $3 million at Heffel auction

Emily Carr led the event with seven exceptional works on offer, which spanned important periods of her artistic career. The 1931 Cordova Drift attracted international interest and participation, and the painting became the second most valuable work by Carr ever sold at auction. The result was well-deserved and a reflection of the fact that this outstanding canvas has the three key elements of the most sought-after and beloved paintings by Carr: sea, sky and the haunting BC forest.

"It was our esteemed honour to find new homes for so many outstanding works of art this season," says Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "This sale was truly a labour of love from our team across the country, working with our cherished consignors, who will undoubtedly be very pleased with the results."

Exceptional Results from the Fall 2021 Live Auction

Emily Carr's mature-period 1931 Cordova Drift was a showstopper at the Heffel auction. The treasured canvas sold for an incredible $3,361,260 (est. $2,000,000 - 3,000,000). The work was one of seven by Carr included in the sale, and other highlights included Maud Island Totem which sold for $841, 250 (est . $700,000 - 900,000) and Landscape with Trees which sold for $337,270 (est. $70,000 - 90,000).

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

