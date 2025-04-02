Travis Langley Joins FirstService Residential Ontario Business Development Team

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Ontario's leading property management company, named Travis Langley as Business Development Director in the Ontario market. The continued expansion of the business development team is part of FirstService Residential's strategic investment in the fast-growing Ontario market.

In his role, Travis will focus on introducing FirstService Residential's homegrown condominium management services and solutions to properties without an on-site condominium manager. Available only through FirstService Residential, these kinds of communities can greatly benefit from the Resident Support Services (RSS) team. Comprised of locally based experts, the RSS team creates an elevated service experience for FirstService residents and serve as an extension of the condominium manager as they work behind the scenes to help resolve the day-to-day issues of condominium living.

"We are thrilled to welcome Travis to the Business Development Team," said Mark Hopkins, president of FirstService Residential Ontario. "He brings a strong skillset that will help us continue to make strong, lasting connections with communities that are looking for a local, reliable partner in Condominium management."

"I'm excited to join the FirstService Residential team and show communities that don't require a full-time condominium manager on-site, that our depth of resources, local service structure, tried and tested management solutions and service-first philosophy can make a positive impact on their community," said Langley.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the Canada and the United States. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

