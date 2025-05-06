FirstService Residential British Columbia Announces Promotions of Edward Lee and Nagry Ngauv

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Metro Vancouver's leading property management company has promoted Edward Lee and Nagry Ngauv to Regional Director, Strata Operations.

In their new roles, Lee and Ngauv will oversee the performance and development of strata managers, ensuring continued service excellence for our communities. As supervisors, they will also serve as a point of contact for strata councils, strengthening the connection between clients and FirstService Residential.

Lee first joined FirstService Residential in 2016 as an Administrative Assistant and quickly advanced through positions as Strata Manager and Senior Strata Manager. Ngauv joined the organization as a Strata Manager in 2014 and then moved into Community Development in 2018 and was promoted to Senior Strata Manager in 2020.

"At FirstService Residential we are dedicated to the professional growth and development of our associates," said Chris Churchill, President at FirstService Residential. "The promotions of Edward and Nagry to Regional Directors are such great examples of this. In all the positions they've held throughout their time with the organization they've exemplified our core values, and I look forward to watching them succeed in their new roles."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across Canada and the United States. The organization partners with strata councils, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Strata councils and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential

Media Contact: Sarah Alberts, Director of Marketing, [email protected]