FirstService Residential unveils HODA®, a new digital assistant to elevate service for millions of residents across North America

HODA® delivers instant, multilingual, tech-enabled support for residents while freeing up time for property managers to focus on strategic community goals

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential , North America's leading residential property management company, today introduced HODA®, a proprietary AI-powered Homeowner Digital Assistant built to deliver faster, elevated support to residents, boards, and councils. The global launch follows a multi-market pilot during which residents in 900 communities leveraged the tool to get instant answers to their questions. With a 90% first-contact resolution rate, HODA® sets the industry standard for resident responsiveness.

"Our residents' experience in the communities where they live is often shaped by the seamless service they receive," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "As resident expectations rise, we're investing in people and technology to meet them. With HODA®, we are empowering community managers to navigate increasing responsibility with ease, while aiming to deliver the responsive support residents expect and deserve. With this tool, we're harnessing AI and technology to raise the bar for what the future of community management should look like."

Fully integrated with FirstService Residential's robust technology platform, HODA® enables residents to get instant responses to their inquiries while still having direct access to its team of experienced associates when they prefer to speak with someone. The tool helps communities operate more efficiently by automating everyday tasks and gives community managers more time to collaborate with boards, councils, and residents on more complex matters, including capital projects.

Residents can ask HODA® about account balances, service requests, amenity bookings, community documents, and more. HODA® responds in any language and is available 24/7 to all communities managed by FirstService Residential.

"What makes HODA® truly distinctive is that it's not an off-the-shelf tool—it's proprietary, purpose-built, and tightly integrated into our data ecosystem," said Jeff Hahn, Chief Information Officer of FirstService Residential. "Buying AI tools is not enough. The real power comes from combining AI capabilities with a data strategy and innovative business processes that deliver digital experiences which are cultivated, not purchased."

HODA® is part of a broader technology-driven growth strategy focused on elevating service delivery to meet the evolving needs of residential communities. By leveraging its scale, infrastructure, and operating expertise, FirstService Residential continues to execute on its vision of simplifying property management.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, councils, owners, and developers with the goal of enhancing the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special district teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards, councils, and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

