FirstService Residential Acquires Core Real Estate Group

Acquisition expands FirstService Residential's footprint in Edmonton, Alberta, and Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential announced the acquisition of Edmonton-based Core Real Estate Group.

Core Real Estate Group, serving residential properties in Edmonton since 2011, manages more than 15,000 residential units. The acquisition brings the number of residential units under FirstService management in Canada to more than 250,000, reinforcing FirstService's leadership position in property management in Canada.

"We are proud to welcome Core Real Estate Group to our organization," said David Diestel, chief executive officer of FirstService Residential. "This partnership with David Brown and his team is key for us as we continue to invest and expand our presence in Western Canada. Together, we will bring new local expertise and our scale to benefit the communities that we serve."

"Our shared commitment to customer-focused service and innovation will help us better serve these residential communities," said Glenne Manlig, president of FirstService's operations in Alberta. "As one example, our new communities will leverage our Resident Support Services team and technology to respond quickly to questions from residents, allowing community managers to focus on projects that are important for our managed communities in Edmonton."

"We are excited to partner with FirstService," said David Brown, founder of Core Real Estate Group. "Our team will be joining a Great Place To Work® and a company listed as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™. Our customers will benefit from combined expertise, industry-leading best practices, and property management resources, further enhancing the level of service they receive.

