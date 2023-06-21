MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers what to expect when crossing the border for the Fête nationale du Québec long weekend.

Across the country, CBSA front line employees are keeping harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring legitimate travel and trade can continue efficiently and safely. In 2022, we facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, such as holiday long weekends and summer months. The Agency monitors traveller volumes and border wait times and works hard to minimize processing times at the ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

To ensure your trip runs smoothly:

