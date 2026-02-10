ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the arrest of a foreign national who was attempting to smuggle a significant amount of methamphetamine across the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.

On November 22, 2025, CBSA border services officers examined a commercial vehicle returning to Canada from the United States. With the support of the CBSA Detector Dog Team, officers detected 12 boxes containing 314 kg of methamphetamine concealed within the truck and trailer.

CBSA border services officers seize 314 kg of methamphetamine at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

This interception represents the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry.

The CBSA arrested the driver who was then transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region, Integrated Border Enforcement Team (FPPR IBET).

Satnam Singh was arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Importation into Canada, and,

possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Quotes

"This large seizure represents another truckload of illegal drugs that will not end up in our communities. It is a product of the dedicated work by the CBSA and RCMP who are on the front lines in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. Through their efforts, we are securing our borders, dismantling international crime networks and keeping Canadians safe."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA officers are working around the clock to ensure the security of Canada's border. This is the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry. In partnership with the RCMP, we continue to put pressure on criminal networks, disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and keep dangerous individuals out of our communities."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"Working alongside our CBSA partners, we've executed a significant seizure that demonstrates our collective strength in dismantling transnational drug networks before they can harm our communities. I commend our investigators whose diligent work has not only led to criminal charges but reinforces our commitment to identifying and stopping those who attempt to exploit our borders for illicit trafficking."

- Stephen Lee, Acting Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA and RCMP Federal Policing are working with domestic and international partners to disrupt transnational drug trafficking networks and their supply chains.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada. The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2025, CBSA officers in the Pacific Region made 10,428 illegal narcotic seizures, including the seizure of 1,041 kg of methamphetamines. Read more about our 2025 CBSA highlights in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: CBSA in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: Highlights from 2025.

In 2025, CBSA Detector Dog Service teams carried out 29,486 searches, uncovering 13,986 high-risk food, plant, and animal items, along with 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms, and currency.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

