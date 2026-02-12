GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Labour industrial relations are stronger when highly qualified individuals help resolve workplace disputes and appeals, uphold labour laws and serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour) announced four new appointments and two re-appointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB):

Appointments:

Lindsay Foley as full-time Vice-Chairperson

Dominic Lemieux as a full-time Vice Chairperson

Natalie Zawadowsky as full-time Vice-Chairperson

William Hlibchuk as a full-time Vice Chairperson

Re- appointments:

Louise Fecteau as a full-time Vice Chairperson

Lynne Poirier as a part-time Vice Chairperson

These appointments, all for five-year terms, support the implementation of the new maintenance of activities process and replacement workers prohibition.

A list of current members and their biographies is available on the CIRB website.

The CIRB is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal that contributes to and promotes a harmonious industrial relations climate in federally regulated sectors. It is responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code. The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals to the Board under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act.

Quotes

"Strong and effective labour industrial relations are essential to a fair, stable, and productive economy. These appointments and reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board will support the Board's important role in resolving workplace disputes and upholding the Canada Labour Code in federally regulated sectors."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"With the appointments made by the Minister today, we are ensuring that the Canada Industrial Relations Board has the capacity and expertise needed to carry out its mandate effectively."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State for Labour

Associated links

Protecting Canadian Labour: Replacement Workers Legislation now in Force - Canada.ca

Government of Canada announces appointment to the Canada Industrial Relations Board

Labour Program

Canada Industrial Relations Board

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]